Mitsubishi Materials : Supplementary Explanation for the 1st Half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020（647KB）

Comparison with the Previous Year Result (Statistics)
Statistics
FY2019
FY2020
1st Half
1st Half
Difference
Result (a)
Result (b)
(b)-(a)
Sales volumes of copper & copper alloy products
(thousand tons)
70
67
-2
Sales volumes of aluminum sheet products
(thousand tons)
53
50
-3
Sales volumes of aluminum extrusion products
(thousand tons)
9
7
-1
Sales volumes of copper cathodes (in-house product)
(thousand tons)
159
150
-8
Sales volumes of copper cathodes (PTS)
(thousand tons)
148
138
-10
Dividend from copper mine
(¥ billion)
6.2
8.8
2.6
Total demand for cement in Japan
(million tons)
20.77
20.36
-0.41
Cement sales volumes for MMC-Domestic
(million tons)
3.59
3.24
-0.35
Cement sales volumes for MMC-Exports
(million tons)
0.93
1.01
0.08
Cement sales volumes in the U.S.
(million tons)
0.76
0.74
-0.03
Ready-mixed concrete sales volumes in the U.S.
(million cy)
4.19
4.43
0.24
Comparison with the Previous Year Result
(Factor Analysis of Ordinary Income)
［Unit: ¥ billions］
Exchange
Price
Quantity
33.0
rate
Differences
variation
Differences
+1.8
-11.0
-1.0
Equity in
Dividend
earnings of
Others
27.2
affiliates
Electricity
+1.1
income
+1.4
price effect
+2.5
-0.6
FY2019
FY2020
1st Half
1st Half
Result
Result
Comparison with the Previous Year Result (Factor Analysis by Segment)
［Unit: ¥ billions］
FY2019
FY2020
Differences
Exchange
Price
Quantity
Electricity
Dividends
Equity in
Others
1st Half
1st Half
rate
differences
variation
price effect
income
earnings of
Result (a)
Result (b)
(b)-(a)
differences
affiliates
Net sales
290.5
262.2
-28.2
-1.4
-8.0
-18.9
－
－
－
0.1
Advanced Products
Operating profit
7.6
0.9
-6.6
-0.0
0.0
-3.5
-0.3
－
－
-2.8
Ordinary income
8.1
1.9
-6.2
-0.2
0.1
-2.3
Copper &
Net sales
177.4
157.1
-20.3
-1.1
-7.4
-11.9
－
－
－
0.1
Operating profit
4.6
2.5
-2.0
－
－
-0.7
Copper Alloy
-0.0
0.1
-1.4
-0.0
Ordinary income
4.0
2.4
-1.5
-0.0
0.1
-0.3
Electronic
Net sales
36.1
34.8
-1.3
-0.2
-0.3
-0.8
－
－
－
0.0
Materials &
Operating profit
1.6
-0.4
-2.0
-0.0
-0.3
-0.9
-0.1
－
－
-0.7
Components
Ordinary income
3.0
0.9
-2.1
-0.1
-0.0
-0.7
Net sales
77.0
70.5
-6.5
-0.1
-0.2
-6.2
－
－
－
0.0
Aluminum
Operating profit
1.3
-1.2
-2.5
0.0
0.1
-1.1
-0.1
－
－
-1.4
Ordinary income
1.1
-1.4
-2.5
-0.0
-0.0
-1.4
Metalworking
Net sales
87.2
78.1
-9.0
-1.9
1.5
-8.6
－
－
－
0.0
Operating profit
9.9
5.9
-3.9
－
－
0.6
Solutions
-0.9
0.9
-4.5
-0.0
Ordinary income
9.3
5.2
-4.1
0.0
－
0.4
Net sales
386.9
316.5
-70.3
3.7
-17.3
-56.7
－
－
－
0.0
Metals
Operating profit
4.1
5.6
1.4
0.0
1.3
-3.4
-0.2
－
－
3.7
Ordinary income
8.1
13.7
5.5
2.6
0.5
4.7
Net sales
123.4
119.4
-3.9
-0.8
-1.7
-1.4
－
－
－
0.0
Cement
Operating profit
8.2
6.5
-1.6
-0.1
-0.4
0.2
-0.1
－
－
-1.2
Ordinary income
9.0
7.9
-1.0
0.1
0.3
-1.0
Net sales
85.3
84.0
-1.2
-0.4
-0.0
-0.8
－
－
－
0.0
Others
Operating profit
2.6
2.4
-0.2
-0.0
-0.0
0.0
-0.0
－
－
-0.2
Ordinary income
2.8
3.2
0.3
0.0
0.3
0.0
Net sales
-118.2
-112.1
6.0
0.0
4.8
1.2
－
－
－
0.0
Elimination, etc.
Operating profit
-4.9
-4.5
0.4
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.0
－
－
0.3
Ordinary income
-4.5
-4.7
-0.2
-0.0
0.0
-0.3
Net sales
855.2
748.4
-106.8
-0.8
-20.7
-85.4
－
－
－
0.1
Total
Operating profit
27.5
16.9
-10.6
-1.0
1.8
-11.0
-0.6
－
－
0.2
Ordinary income
33.0
27.2
-5.8
2.5
1.4
1.1
* As of April 1, 2019, the reporting segments have been changed. In regards of the result for the 1st half of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, the numerical data obtained upon the reclassification under the changed segments is used.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
End of Mar.
End of Sep.
Difference
2019 (a)
2019 (b)
(b)-(a)
Assets
Cash and deposits
108.6
91.4
-17.2
Notes and accounts
248.2
234.0
-14.2
receivable-trade
Inventories
335.5
360.2
24.6
Other
217.2
239.1
21.9
Current assets, subtotal
909.6
924.8
15.1
Property, plant and
746.1
752.5
6.4
equipment and intangible
Investments and other assets
282.4
267.1
-15.3
Non-current assets, subtotal
1,028.6
1,019.6
-8.9
Total Assets
1938.2
1944.4
6.2
［Unit: ¥ billions］
End of Mar.
End of Sep.
Difference
2019 (a)
2019 (b)
(b)-(a)
Liabilities
Notes and accounts payable-trade
147.5
125.6
-21.8
Loans payable, bonds payable,
494.7
26%
530.1
27%
35.4
and CP
572.6
589.0
16.4
Other liabilities
Liabilities, subtotal
1,214.9
1,244.8
29.9
Net assets
Capital stock
119.4
119.4
－
Capital surplus and treasury stock
90.2
90.2
-0.0
Retained earnings
352.9
352.4
-0.5
Total other comprehensive income
70.9
55.6
-15.2
Non-Controlling interests
89.7
81.7
-7.9
Net Assets, subtotal
723.3
37%
699.5
36%
-23.7
Total liabilities and net assets
1,938.2
1,944.4
6.2
Shareholders' equity ratio
33 %
32
%
Net debt to equity ratio
0.6 times
0.7
times
Comparison with the Previous 1st Half Forecast (Consolidated Statements of Operations)
Sales volumes of copper & copper alloy products (thousand tons)
36
34
70
37
36
73
142
34
33
67
－
－
－
－
Sales volumes of aluminum sheet products
(thousand tons)
28
25
53
27
24
51
104
26
24
50
－
－
－
－
Sales volumes of aluminum extrusion products
(thousand tons)
4
5
9
4
4
8
17
4
4
7
－
－
－
－
Sales volumes of copper cathodes (in-house prod (thousand tons)
84
75
159
75
68
143
301
69
81
150
－
－
－
－
Sales of volumes of copper cathodes (PTS)
(thousand tons)
69
79
148
37
49
86
234
68
70
138
－
－
－
－
Dividend from copper mine
(¥ billion)
1.2
4.9
6.2
1.5
4.9
6.5
12.8
8.9
-0.0
8.8
－
－
－
－
Total demand for cement in Japan
(million tons)
10.46
10.31
20.77
11.75
10.07
21.82
42.59
10.03
10.33
20.36
－
－
－
－
Cement sales volumes for MMC-Domestic
(million tons)
1.82
1.77
3.59
2.02
1.71
3.73
7.32
1.62
1.62
3.24
－
－
－
－
Cement sales volumes for MMC-Exports
(million tons)
0.41
0.52
0.93
0.58
0.59
1.17
2.11
0.48
0.53
1.01
－
－
－
－
Total demand for cement in the U.S.
(million tons)
－
－
－
－
－
－
96.22
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
Cement sales volumes in the U.S.
(million tons)
0.41
0.35
0.76
0.39
0.31
0.69
1.46
0.38
0.35
0.74
－
－
－
－
Ready-mixed concrete sales volumes in the U.S.
(million cy)
2.10
2.09
4.19
1.86
1.65
3.52
7.72
2.29
2.14
4.43
－
－
－
－
Exchange rate (USD)
JPY / $
109
111
110
113
110
112
111
110
107
109
－
－
－
－
Exchange rate (EUR)
JPY / €
130
130
130
129
125
127
128
123
119
121
－
－
－
－
Copper price (LME)
¢ / lb
312
277
294
280
282
281
288
277
263
270
－
－
－
－
※As of April 1, 2019, the reporting segments have been changed. In regards of the result for the 1st quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, the numerical data obtained upon the reclassification under the changed segments is used.
