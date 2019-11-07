Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsubishi Materials Corporation    5711   JP3903000002

MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION

(5711)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsubishi Materials : Supplementary Explanation for the 1st Half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020（647KB）

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 10:20pm EST

MITSUBISHI MATERIALS

CORPORATION

Supplementary Explanation for the 1st Half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020

November 7, 2019

1｜2019.11.07

目 次

  1. Performance Overview (P. 3 - 4)
  2. Comparison with the Previous Year Result (P. 5 - 8)
  3. Consolidated Balance Sheet (P. 9)
  4. Comparison with the Previous 1st Half Forecast (P. 10)
  5. FY2020 Performance Forecast (P. 11 - 13)
  6. (FYI) Performance Overview (Quarterly) (P. 14)

2｜2019.11.07

Performance Overview (1st Half)

709.5

725.4

603.1

60.0

45.7

40.0

38.9

39.5

36.1

36.4

29.5

27.3 26.0

20.0

20.1

0.0

Unit: ¥ billions

855.2

900.0

748.4 800.0

700.0

600.0

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary income

Net income attributable to owners of parent

33.0

27.527.2

14.8 16.9

4.5

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

3｜2019.11.07

Performance Overview (Quarterly)

Unit: ¥ billions

420.0

435.2

417.2

460.0

390.4

382.1

366.2

370.0

Net sales

Operating profit

280.0

30.0

Ordinary income

Net income attributable to owners of parent

20.0

16.818.0

14.9

19.1

10.0

9.8

10.7

8.9

8.6

8.9

7.9 8.0

4.9

6.6

2.6

2.4

2.1

0.0

-2.0

-10.0

-11.5

-20.0

19/3. 1Q

19/3. 2Q

19/3. 3Q

19/3. 4Q

20/3. 1Q

20/3. 2Q

4｜2019.11.07

Comparison with the Previous Year Result (Consolidated Statements of Operations)

Unit: ¥ billions

FY2019

FY2020

1st Half

1st Half

Difference

Reason *

Result (a)

Result (b)

(b)-(a)

Net sales

855.2

748.4

-106.8

AP-28.2、MS-9.0、Metal-70.3、Cement-3.9 , etc.

Operating profit

27.5

16.9

-10.6

AP-6.6、MS-3.9、Metal+1.4、Cement-1.6 , etc.

Net interest and

7.7

10.3

2.5

Dividend income+2.5 , etc.

dividends income

Equity in earnings of

0.7

2.1

1.4

affiliates

Other / Non-operating

-3.0

-2.2

0.8

profit / loss

Ordinary income

33.0

27.2

-5.8

Extraordinary income / loss

Income taxes

Net income attributable to non-controlling

-3.3

-10.9

-7.5

-9.9

-9.4

0.5

-4.8

-2.3

2.5

Loss on the Antimonopoly Act△10.4

Loss on valuation of investment securities+1.3 Gain on sales of investment securities+1.7 , etc.

Net income attributable to

14.8

4.5

-10.3

owners of parent

Exchange rate (USD)

110

109

-2

JPY / $

Exchange rate (EUR)

130

121

-8

JPY / €

Copper price (LME)

294

270

-24

¢ / lb

5｜2019.11.07

* AP: Advanced Products MS: Metalworking Solutions

Comparison with the Previous Year Result (Statistics)

  • Statistics

FY2019

FY2020

1st Half

1st Half

Difference

Result (a)

Result (b)

(b)-(a)

Sales volumes of copper & copper alloy products

(thousand tons)

70

67

-2

Sales volumes of aluminum sheet products

(thousand tons)

53

50

-3

Sales volumes of aluminum extrusion products

(thousand tons)

9

7

-1

Sales volumes of copper cathodes (in-house product)

(thousand tons)

159

150

-8

Sales volumes of copper cathodes (PTS)

(thousand tons)

148

138

-10

Dividend from copper mine

(¥ billion)

6.2

8.8

2.6

Total demand for cement in Japan

(million tons)

20.77

20.36

-0.41

Cement sales volumes for MMC-Domestic

(million tons)

3.59

3.24

-0.35

Cement sales volumes for MMC-Exports

(million tons)

0.93

1.01

0.08

Cement sales volumes in the U.S.

(million tons)

0.76

0.74

-0.03

Ready-mixed concrete sales volumes in the U.S.

(million cy)

4.19

4.43

0.24

6｜2019.11.07

Comparison with the Previous Year Result

(Factor Analysis of Ordinary Income)

Unit: ¥ billions

Exchange

Price

Quantity

33.0

rate

Differences

variation

Differences

+1.8

-11.0

-1.0

Equity in

Dividend

earnings of

Others

27.2

affiliates

Electricity

+1.1

income

+1.4

price effect

+2.5

-0.6

FY2019

FY2020

1st Half

1st Half

Result

Result

7｜2019.11.07

Comparison with the Previous Year Result (Factor Analysis by Segment)

Unit: ¥ billions

FY2019

FY2020

Differences

Exchange

Price

Quantity

Electricity

Dividends

Equity in

Others

1st Half

1st Half

rate

differences

variation

price effect

income

earnings of

Result (a)

Result (b)

(b)-(a)

differences

affiliates

Net sales

290.5

262.2

-28.2

-1.4

-8.0

-18.9

0.1

Advanced Products

Operating profit

7.6

0.9

-6.6

-0.0

0.0

-3.5

-0.3

-2.8

Ordinary income

8.1

1.9

-6.2

-0.2

0.1

-2.3

Copper &

Net sales

177.4

157.1

-20.3

-1.1

-7.4

-11.9

0.1

Operating profit

4.6

2.5

-2.0

-0.7

Copper Alloy

-0.0

0.1

-1.4

-0.0

Ordinary income

4.0

2.4

-1.5

-0.0

0.1

-0.3

Electronic

Net sales

36.1

34.8

-1.3

-0.2

-0.3

-0.8

0.0

Materials &

Operating profit

1.6

-0.4

-2.0

-0.0

-0.3

-0.9

-0.1

-0.7

Components

Ordinary income

3.0

0.9

-2.1

-0.1

-0.0

-0.7

Net sales

77.0

70.5

-6.5

-0.1

-0.2

-6.2

0.0

Aluminum

Operating profit

1.3

-1.2

-2.5

0.0

0.1

-1.1

-0.1

-1.4

Ordinary income

1.1

-1.4

-2.5

-0.0

-0.0

-1.4

Metalworking

Net sales

87.2

78.1

-9.0

-1.9

1.5

-8.6

0.0

Operating profit

9.9

5.9

-3.9

0.6

Solutions

-0.9

0.9

-4.5

-0.0

Ordinary income

9.3

5.2

-4.1

0.0

0.4

Net sales

386.9

316.5

-70.3

3.7

-17.3

-56.7

0.0

Metals

Operating profit

4.1

5.6

1.4

0.0

1.3

-3.4

-0.2

3.7

Ordinary income

8.1

13.7

5.5

2.6

0.5

4.7

Net sales

123.4

119.4

-3.9

-0.8

-1.7

-1.4

0.0

Cement

Operating profit

8.2

6.5

-1.6

-0.1

-0.4

0.2

-0.1

-1.2

Ordinary income

9.0

7.9

-1.0

0.1

0.3

-1.0

Net sales

85.3

84.0

-1.2

-0.4

-0.0

-0.8

0.0

Others

Operating profit

2.6

2.4

-0.2

-0.0

-0.0

0.0

-0.0

-0.2

Ordinary income

2.8

3.2

0.3

0.0

0.3

0.0

Net sales

-118.2

-112.1

6.0

0.0

4.8

1.2

0.0

Elimination, etc.

Operating profit

-4.9

-4.5

0.4

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.0

0.3

Ordinary income

-4.5

-4.7

-0.2

-0.0

0.0

-0.3

Net sales

855.2

748.4

-106.8

-0.8

-20.7

-85.4

0.1

Total

Operating profit

27.5

16.9

-10.6

-1.0

1.8

-11.0

-0.6

0.2

Ordinary income

33.0

27.2

-5.8

2.5

1.4

1.1

* As of April 1, 2019, the reporting segments have been changed. In regards of the result for the 1st half of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, the numerical data obtained upon the reclassification under the changed segments is used.

8｜2019.11.07

Consolidated Balance Sheet

End of Mar.

End of Sep.

Difference

2019 (a)

2019 (b)

(b)-(a)

Assets

Cash and deposits

108.6

91.4

-17.2

Notes and accounts

248.2

234.0

-14.2

receivable-trade

Inventories

335.5

360.2

24.6

Other

217.2

239.1

21.9

Current assets, subtotal

909.6

924.8

15.1

Property, plant and

746.1

752.5

6.4

equipment and intangible

Investments and other assets

282.4

267.1

-15.3

Non-current assets, subtotal

1,028.6

1,019.6

-8.9

Total Assets

1938.2

1944.4

6.2

Unit: ¥ billions

End of Mar.

End of Sep.

Difference

2019 (a)

2019 (b)

(b)-(a)

Liabilities

Notes and accounts payable-trade

147.5

125.6

-21.8

Loans payable, bonds payable,

494.7

26%

530.1

27%

35.4

and CP

572.6

589.0

16.4

Other liabilities

Liabilities, subtotal

1,214.9

1,244.8

29.9

Net assets

Capital stock

119.4

119.4

Capital surplus and treasury stock

90.2

90.2

-0.0

Retained earnings

352.9

352.4

-0.5

Total other comprehensive income

70.9

55.6

-15.2

Non-Controlling interests

89.7

81.7

-7.9

Net Assets, subtotal

723.3

37%

699.5

36%

-23.7

Total liabilities and net assets

1,938.2

1,944.4

6.2

Shareholders' equity ratio

33 %

32

%

Net debt to equity ratio

0.6 times

0.7

times

9｜2019.11.07

Comparison with the Previous 1st Half Forecast (Consolidated Statements of Operations)

Unit: ¥ billions

※Previous

FY2020

1st Half

1st Half

Difference

Reason *

Forecast(a)

Result(b)

(b-a)

Net sales

830.0

748.4

-81.6

AP-30.2、MS-10.8、Metal-50.7、Cement-4.6 , etc.

Operating profit

23.0

16.9

-6.1

AP-5.7、MS-1.1、Metal+0.6、Cement-1.4 , etc.

Net interest and dividends income

1.7

10.3

8.6

Dividend income+8.0 , etc.

Equity in earnings of affiliates

1.0

2.1

1.1

Other / Non-operating profit / loss

-1.7

-2.2

-0.5

Ordinary income

24.0

27.2

3.2

Extraordinary income / loss

-10.9

-10.9

0.0

Income taxes

-6.6

-9.4

-2.8

Net income attributable to non-controlling

-1.5

-2.3

-0.8

interests

Net income attributable to owners of parent

5.0

4.5

-0.5

Exchange rate (USD)

110

109

-1

JPY / $

Exchange rate (EUR)

125

121

-4

JPY / €

Copper price (LME)

290

270

-20

¢ / lb

Announced on August 7,2019

* AP: Advanced Products MS: Metalworking Solutions

10｜2019.11.07

FY2020 Forecast: Statistics / Assumptions / Sensitivity

■Statistics / Assumptions

※Forecast(a)

Forecast(b) at this time

Difference(b-a)

1st Half

2nd Half

1st Half

2nd Half

Full Year

Result

Forecast

Full Year

1st Half

2nd Half

Full Year

Sales volumes of copper & copper alloy products

(thousand tons)

73

76

149

67

69

136

-6

-7

-13

-3

Sales volumes of aluminum sheet products

(thousand tons)

54

54

108

50

55

105

-4

1

Sales volumes of aluminum extrusion products

(thousand tons)

9

9

19

7

8

15

-2

-1

-4

Sales volumes of copper cathodes (in-house product)

(thousand tons)

167

164

331

150

167

317

-17

3

-14

Sales volumes of copper cathodes (PTS)

(thousand tons)

146

147

293

138

141

279

-8

-6

-14

Dividend from copper mine

(¥ billion)

0.6

11.4

12.0

8.8

2.8

11.7

8.2

-8.5

-0.3

Total demand for cement in Japan

(million tons)

42.50

42.50

-0.17

Cement sales volumes for MMC-Domestic

(million tons)

3.46

3.64

7.10

3.24

3.70

6.93

-0.22

0.06

Cement sales volumes for MMC-Exports

(million tons)

1.15

1.10

2.25

1.01

1.12

2.13

-0.14

0.02

-0.12

Total demand for cement in U.S.

(million tons)

98.38

98.67

0.29

Cement sales volumes in the U.S.

(million tons)

0.82

0.73

1.55

0.74

0.73

1.46

-0.08

-0.10

-0.09

Ready-mixed concrete sales volumes in the U.S.

(million cy)

4.39

3.98

8.37

4.43

4.06

8.49

0.04

0.08

0.12

※Announced on May 13, 2019

Sensitivity

Assumptions

FY2020

2nd Half

2nd Half

Exchange rates Operating profit - 1 yen/$ (yen depreciation)

0.4

billion yen

108 JPY / $

Exchange rates Operating profit - 1 yen/€ (yen depreciation)

0.05

billion yen

120 JPY / €

Copper price (LME) Operating profit ±10¢/lb

0.3

billion yen

265 ¢ / lb

Copper price (LME) Non-operating profit ±10¢/lb

0.1

billion yen

11｜2019.11.07

FY2020 Performance Forecast

Unit: ¥ billions

(a)

Result

Forecast

(b)

(b-a)

Net sales

1,700.0

748.4

781.6

1,530.0

-170.0

Operating profit

51.0

16.9

14.1

31.0

-20.0

Net interest and dividends income

13.7

10.3

3.2

13.5

-0.2

Equity in earnings of affiliates

3.0

2.1

1.4

3.5

0.5

Other / Non-operating profit / loss

-5.7

-2.2

-3.8

-6.0

-0.3

Ordinary income

62.0

27.2

14.8

42.0

-20.0

Extraordinary income / loss

-6.0

-10.9

-1.1

-12.0

-6.0

Income taxes

-16.8

-9.4

-5.6

-15.0

1.8

Net income attributable to non-

-9.2

-2.3

-2.7

-5.0

4.2

controlling interests

Net income attributable to owners of

30.0

4.5

5.5

10.0

-20.0

parent

Exchange rate (USD)

110

109

108

108

-2

Exchange rate (EUR)

125

121

120

121

-4

Copper price (LME)

290

270

265

268

-22

Dividend per share (yen)

80

40

40

80

12｜2019.11.07

Announced on May 13, 2019

FY2020 Performance Forecast by Segment

Unit: ¥ billions

※Forecast(a)

Forecast(b) at this time

Difference(b-a)

1st Half

2nd Half

1st Half 2nd Half Full Year

Result

Forecast

Full Year

1st Half 2nd Half Full Year

Net sale Net sales

292.4

295.5

587.9

262.2

256.8

519.0

Advanced Products

Operati Operating profit

6.6

7.8

14.5

0.9

2.5

3.4

Ordinar Ordinary income

7.4

8.3

15.7

1.9

2.8

4.7

Copper &

Net sale Net sales

176.4

177.8

354.3

157.1

148.2

305.3

Operati Operating profit

4.4

5.4

9.8

2.5

3.0

5.5

Copper Alloy

Ordinar Ordinary income

4.2

5.1

9.3

2.4

2.7

5.1

Electronic

Net sale Net sales

36.8

40.4

77.3

34.8

37.3

72.1

Materials &

Operati Operating profit

1.1

2.0

3.1

-0.4

0.6

0.2

Components

Ordinar Ordinary income

2.4

3.2

5.7

0.9

1.6

2.5

Net sale Net sales

79.1

77.2

156.3

70.5

71.2

141.7

Aluminum

Operati Operating profit

1.0

0.4

1.5

-1.2

-1.1

-2.3

Ordinar Ordinary income

0.7

-0.0

0.6

-1.4

-1.5

-2.9

Net sale Net sales

88.9

90.3

179.2

78.1

73.1

151.2

Metalworking Solutions

Operati Operating profit

7.0

9.6

16.7

5.9

1.0

6.9

Ordinar Ordinary income

6.8

9.3

16.2

5.2

0.7

5.9

Net sale Net sales

367.2

380.8

748.1

316.5

362.0

678.5

Metals

Operati Operating profit

5.0

3.2

8.2

5.6

3.2

8.8

Ordinar Ordinary income

3.8

12.7

16.6

13.7

3.6

17.3

Net sale Net sales

124.0

129.6

253.6

119.4

115.7

235.1

Cement

Operati Operating profit

7.9

8.0

15.9

6.5

9.1

15.6

Ordinar Ordinary income

9.0

9.1

18.2

7.9

9.9

17.8

Net sale Net sales

84.3

98.4

182.8

84.0

98.0

182.0

Others

Operati Operating profit

1.8

5.1

6.9

2.4

4.8

7.2

Ordinar Ordinary income

2.1

5.7

7.8

3.2

5.3

8.5

Net sale Net sales

-127.0

-124.8

-251.8

-112.1

-124.0

-236.1

Elimination, etc.

Operati Operating profit

-5.5

-5.9

-11.5

-4.5

-6.7

-11.2

Ordinar Ordinary income

-5.3

-7.4

-12.7

-4.7

-7.7

-12.4

Net sale Net sales

830.0

870.0

1,700.0

748.4

781.6

1,530.0

Total

Operati Operating profit

23.0

28.0

51.0

16.9

14.1

31.0

Ordinar Ordinary income

24.0

38.0

62.0

27.2

14.8

42.0

-30.2

-38.7

-68.9

-5.7

-5.3

-11.1

-5.5

-5.5

-11.0

-19.3

-29.6

-49.0

-1.9

-2.4

-4.3

-1.8

-2.4

-4.2

-2.0

-3.1

-5.2

-1.5

-1.4

-2.9

-1.5

-1.6

-3.2

-8.6

-6.0

-14.6

-2.2

-1.5

-3.8

-2.1

-1.5

-3.5

-10.8

-17.2

-28.0

-1.1

-8.6

-9.8

-1.6

-8.6

-10.3

-50.7

-18.8

-69.6

0.6

0.0

0.6

9.9

-9.1

0.7

-4.6

-13.9

-18.5

-1.4

1.1

-0.3

-1.1

0.8

-0.4

-0.3

-0.4

-0.8

0.6

-0.3

0.3

1.1

-0.4

0.7

14.9

0.8

15.7

1.0

-0.8

0.3

0.6

-0.3

0.3

-81.6

-88.4

-170.0

-6.1

-13.9

-20.0

3.2

-23.2

-20.0

Announced on May 13, 2019

13｜2019.11.07

14｜2019.11.07

(FYI) Performance Overview (Quarterly)

FY2019 Result

FY2020 Result

1Q

2Q

1st Half

3Q

4Q

2nd Half

Full Year

1Q

2Q

1st Half

3Q

4Q

2nd Half

Full Year

Performance Overview by Segment

Net sales

148.4

142.0

290.5

144.8

135.5

280.4

570.9

133.2

128.9

262.2

Advanced Products

Operating profit

4.5

3.1

7.6

3.1

1.1

4.3

11.9

1.0

-0.1

0.9

Ordinary income

4.3

3.8

8.1

2.5

2.5

5.0

13.2

1.3

0.5

1.9

Copper &

Net sales

90.3

87.1

177.4

88.9

83.4

172.3

349.8

79.9

77.1

157.1

Operating profit

2.3

2.3

4.6

2.5

2.2

4.7

9.4

1.6

0.8

2.5

Copper Alloy

Ordinary income

2.0

1.9

4.0

2.1

2.2

4.3

8.3

1.9

0.5

2.4

Electronic

Net sales

18.7

17.4

36.1

17.8

18.0

35.9

72.1

17.7

17.0

34.8

Materials &

Operating profit

1.2

0.4

1.6

0.9

0.5

1.5

3.1

-0.1

-0.3

-0.4

Components

Ordinary income

1.3

1.7

3.0

0.9

1.8

2.7

5.8

0.0

0.8

0.9

Net sales

39.4

37.5

77.0

38.2

34.2

72.4

149.5

35.6

34.8

70.5

Aluminum

Operating profit

0.9

0.3

1.3

-0.3

-1.6

-2.0

-0.7

-0.4

-0.7

-1.2

Ordinary income

0.9

0.1

1.1

-0.5

-1.5

-2.0

-0.9

-0.5

-0.9

-1.4

Net sales

44.8

42.3

87.2

42.7

41.5

84.2

171.5

40.4

37.7

78.1

Metalworking Solutions

Operating profit

5.9

3.9

9.9

3.8

2.9

6.8

16.7

3.6

2.3

5.9

Ordinary income

5.4

3.8

9.3

3.3

2.8

6.2

15.6

3.3

1.8

5.2

Net sales

192.6

194.2

386.9

177.7

155.4

333.1

720.0

151.9

164.6

316.5

Metals

Operating profit

3.5

0.6

4.1

-5.4

-5.9

-11.3

-7.1

1.4

4.2

5.6

Ordinary income

3.5

4.5

8.1

-4.2

-1.6

-5.8

2.3

9.9

3.7

13.7

Net sales

57.1

66.2

123.4

69.2

61.0

130.2

253.6

58.5

60.9

119.4

Cement

Operating profit

4.3

3.8

8.2

5.8

2.6

8.4

16.6

4.2

2.2

6.5

Ordinary income

5.1

3.9

9.0

6.6

4.0

10.6

19.7

5.1

2.8

7.9

Net sales

39.6

45.6

85.3

51.1

58.2

109.3

194.7

38.2

45.7

84.0

Others

Operating profit

0.7

1.8

2.6

2.6

4.7

7.4

10.0

0.5

1.8

2.4

Ordinary income

0.9

1.9

2.8

2.7

4.7

7.4

10.3

0.9

2.2

3.2

Net sales

-62.7

-55.4

-118.2

-68.3

-61.4

-129.8

-248.0

-56.2

-55.9

-112.1

Elimination, etc.

Operating profit

-2.2

-2.7

-4.9

-3.4

-2.9

-6.3

-11.3

-1.9

-2.5

-4.5

Ordinary income

-1.3

-3.1

-4.5

-2.0

-3.9

-6.0

-10.5

-1.5

-3.2

-4.7

Net sales

420.0

435.2

855.2

417.2

390.4

807.7

1,662.9

366.2

382.1

748.4

Total

Operating profit

16.8

10.7

27.5

6.6

2.6

9.2

36.8

8.9

7.9

16.9

Ordinary income

18.0

14.9

33.0

8.9

8.6

17.6

50.6

19.1

8.0

27.2

Statistics / Assumptions

Sales volumes of copper & copper alloy products (thousand tons)

36

34

70

37

36

73

142

34

33

67

Sales volumes of aluminum sheet products

(thousand tons)

28

25

53

27

24

51

104

26

24

50

Sales volumes of aluminum extrusion products

(thousand tons)

4

5

9

4

4

8

17

4

4

7

Sales volumes of copper cathodes (in-house prod (thousand tons)

84

75

159

75

68

143

301

69

81

150

Sales of volumes of copper cathodes (PTS)

(thousand tons)

69

79

148

37

49

86

234

68

70

138

Dividend from copper mine

(¥ billion)

1.2

4.9

6.2

1.5

4.9

6.5

12.8

8.9

-0.0

8.8

Total demand for cement in Japan

(million tons)

10.46

10.31

20.77

11.75

10.07

21.82

42.59

10.03

10.33

20.36

Cement sales volumes for MMC-Domestic

(million tons)

1.82

1.77

3.59

2.02

1.71

3.73

7.32

1.62

1.62

3.24

Cement sales volumes for MMC-Exports

(million tons)

0.41

0.52

0.93

0.58

0.59

1.17

2.11

0.48

0.53

1.01

Total demand for cement in the U.S.

(million tons)

96.22

Cement sales volumes in the U.S.

(million tons)

0.41

0.35

0.76

0.39

0.31

0.69

1.46

0.38

0.35

0.74

Ready-mixed concrete sales volumes in the U.S.

(million cy)

2.10

2.09

4.19

1.86

1.65

3.52

7.72

2.29

2.14

4.43

Exchange rate (USD)

JPY / $

109

111

110

113

110

112

111

110

107

109

Exchange rate (EUR)

JPY / €

130

130

130

129

125

127

128

123

119

121

Copper price (LME)

¢ / lb

312

277

294

280

282

281

288

277

263

270

As of April 1, 2019, the reporting segments have been changed. In regards of the result for the 1st quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, the numerical data obtained upon the reclassification under the changed segments is used.

For further information, please contact at:

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

IR Dept., Finance & Accounting Dept.,

Corporate Strategy Div.

3-2-3, Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8117 Japan

E-mail:ml-mmcir@mmc.co.jp

URL: http://www.mmc.co.jp/corporate/en/

These projected performance figures are based on information available to the Company's management as of the day for releasing this material.

There are many uncertain or risk factors inherent in projections, and there might be cases in which actual results materially differ from projections of this material.

15｜2019.11.07

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 03:19:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPO
10:20pMITSUBISHI MATERIALS : Supplementary Explanation for the 1st Half of the fiscal ..
PU
09/30MITSUBISHI MATERIALS : The Metals Production Plans in the 2nd Half of the fiscal..
PU
09/27MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/23MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION : Announces Grand Opening of New Technical Cent..
AQ
08/07MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION : 1st quarter results
CO
05/24MITSUBISHI MATERIALS : Japan switches on first new geothermal power plant in 23 ..
AQ
05/21MITSUBISHI MATERIALS : 46 MW Wasabizawa geothermal plant starts operation in Jap..
AQ
05/20Electric Power Development Co - Notice on Commencement of Commercial Operatio..
AQ
05/14MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORP : Annual results
CO
03/31MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION : Report
CO
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 570 B
EBIT 2020 40 700 M
Net income 2020 23 747 M
Debt 2020 390 B
Yield 2020 2,50%
P/E ratio 2020 17,5x
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,52x
EV / Sales2021 0,51x
Capitalization 419 B
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 2 484,44  JPY
Last Close Price 3 200,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target -6,25%
Spread / Average Target -22,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Naoki Ono President & Representative Director
Akira Takeuchi Chairman
Osamu Iida Representative Director & Senior GM-Technology
Yasunobu Suzuki Representative Director
Mariko Tokuno Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION13.93%3 843
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.36.85%129 195
3M COMPANY-8.68%100 059
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY45.57%96 244
SIEMENS AG11.28%94 723
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.40.15%57 066
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group