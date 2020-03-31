Log in
Mitsubishi Materials : The Metals Production Plans in the 1st Half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021

03/31/2020 | 10:16pm EDT

Our production plan for the 1st half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 is as follows.

Period April 2020 to September 2020
Refined Copper 30,899 metric ton per month
Refined Lead 2,323 metric ton per month
Refined Gold 3,400 kg per month
Refined Silver 27,500 kg per month

(Reference)

October 2019 to March 2020
(previous 6 months plans) 		April 2019 to September 2019
(year-on-year)
Refined Copper 29,506 metric ton per month 28,136 metric ton per month
Refined Lead 2,315 metric ton per month 2,205 metric ton per month
Refined Gold 3,750 kg per month 3,015 kg per month
Refined Silver 30,167 kg per month 26,805 kg per month

Note on year-on-year comparison

  • Total refined copper production will increase approximately 10% year-on-year. Production will increase approximately 8% at Naoshima Smelter and Refinery, approximately 13% at Onahama Smelter and Refinery respectively.
  • Refined gold and silver production will increase respectively, where production was down last April due to maintenance shutdown in the 2nd half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019.

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation
Corporate Communications Dept. General Affairs Dept.:+81-3-5252-5206

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation published this content on 01 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2020 02:15:03 UTC
