Mitsubishi Materials : The Metals Production Plans in the 1st Half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021

Our production plan for the 1st half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021 is as follows.
|
Period
|
April 2020 to September 2020
|
Refined Copper
|
30,899 metric ton per month
|
Refined Lead
|
2,323 metric ton per month
|
Refined Gold
|
3,400 kg per month
|
Refined Silver
|
27,500 kg per month
(Reference)
|
October 2019 to March 2020
(previous 6 months plans)
|
April 2019 to September 2019
(year-on-year)
|
Refined Copper
|
29,506 metric ton per month
|
28,136 metric ton per month
|
Refined Lead
|
2,315 metric ton per month
|
2,205 metric ton per month
|
Refined Gold
|
3,750 kg per month
|
3,015 kg per month
|
Refined Silver
|
30,167 kg per month
|
26,805 kg per month
Note on year-on-year comparison
-
Total refined copper production will increase approximately 10% year-on-year. Production will increase approximately 8% at Naoshima Smelter and Refinery, approximately 13% at Onahama Smelter and Refinery respectively.
-
Refined gold and silver production will increase respectively, where production was down last April due to maintenance shutdown in the 2nd half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019.
