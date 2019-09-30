Mitsubishi Materials : The Metals Production Plans in the 2nd Half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020

Our production plan for the 2nd half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 is as follows.
|
Period
|
October 2019 to March 2020
|
Refined Copper
|
29,506 metric ton per month
|
Refined Lead
|
2,315 metric ton per month
|
Refined Gold
|
3,750 kg per month
|
Refined Silver
|
30,167 kg per month
(Reference)
|
April 2019 to September 2019
(previous 6 months plans)
|
October 2018 to March 2019
(year-on-year)
|
Refined Copper
|
29,957 metric ton per month
|
25,362 metric ton per month
|
Refined Lead
|
2,238 metric ton per month
|
2,182 metric ton per month
|
Refined Gold
|
3,605 kg per month
|
3,643 kg per month
|
Refined Silver
|
29,670 kg per month
|
25,248 kg per month
Note on year-on-year comparison
-
Total refined copper production will increase approximately 16% year-on-year. Production will increase approximately 23% at Naoshima Smelter and Refinery, approximately 5% at Onahama Smelter and Refinery respectively.
-
Refined gold production will increase due to the higher volume of Gresik slime.
-
Refined silver production will increase due to the higher silver grade of metal scrap.
＜Contact details for inquiries＞
Mitsubishi Materials Corporation
Corporate Communications Dept. General Affairs Dept.:+81-3-5252-5206
