Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsubishi Materials Corporation    5711   JP3903000002

MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION

(5711)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsubishi Materials : The Metals Production Plans in the 2nd Half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 10:23pm EDT

Our production plan for the 2nd half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 is as follows.

Period October 2019 to March 2020
Refined Copper 29,506 metric ton per month
Refined Lead 2,315 metric ton per month
Refined Gold 3,750 kg per month
Refined Silver 30,167 kg per month

(Reference)

April 2019 to September 2019
(previous 6 months plans) 		October 2018 to March 2019
(year-on-year)
Refined Copper 29,957 metric ton per month 25,362 metric ton per month
Refined Lead 2,238 metric ton per month 2,182 metric ton per month
Refined Gold 3,605 kg per month 3,643 kg per month
Refined Silver 29,670 kg per month 25,248 kg per month

Note on year-on-year comparison

  • Total refined copper production will increase approximately 16% year-on-year. Production will increase approximately 23% at Naoshima Smelter and Refinery, approximately 5% at Onahama Smelter and Refinery respectively.
  • Refined gold production will increase due to the higher volume of Gresik slime.
  • Refined silver production will increase due to the higher silver grade of metal scrap.

＜Contact details for inquiries＞
Mitsubishi Materials Corporation
Corporate Communications Dept. General Affairs Dept.:+81-3-5252-5206

PAGE TOP

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 02:22:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPO
10:23pMITSUBISHI MATERIALS : The Metals Production Plans in the 2nd Half of the fiscal..
PU
09/27MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORP : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/23MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION : Announces Grand Opening of New Technical Cent..
AQ
05/24MITSUBISHI MATERIALS : Japan switches on first new geothermal power plant in 23 ..
AQ
05/21MITSUBISHI MATERIALS : 46 MW Wasabizawa geothermal plant starts operation in Jap..
AQ
05/20Electric Power Development Co - Notice on Commencement of Commercial Operatio..
AQ
05/14MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORP : Annual results
CO
03/27MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/13MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORP : 3rd quarter results
CO
02/04Main events scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 6
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 575 B
EBIT 2020 41 262 M
Net income 2020 23 887 M
Debt 2020 392 B
Yield 2020 2,74%
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
EV / Sales2020 0,49x
EV / Sales2021 0,49x
Capitalization 382 B
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 2 491,11  JPY
Last Close Price 2 915,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 2,92%
Spread / Average Target -14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Naoki Ono President & Representative Director
Akira Takeuchi Chairman
Osamu Iida Representative Director & Senior GM-Technology
Yasunobu Suzuki Representative Director
Mariko Tokuno Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION3.30%3 581
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.27.19%120 906
3M COMPANY-13.65%94 651
SIEMENS AG-0.02%84 241
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY19.42%78 893
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS22.30%50 120
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group