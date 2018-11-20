Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION    7211   JP3899800001

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (7211)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Japan's Mitsubishi CEO says tough to manage car alliance without Ghosn

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2018 | 01:54pm CET

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi car alliance may be hard to manage without the unifying figure of chairman Carlos Ghosn, who is in police custody in Japan facing financial misconduct allegations, Mitsubishi Motors CEO Osamu Masuko said on Tuesday.

"I don't think there is anyone else on Earth like Ghosn who could run Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi," Masuko told reporters in Tokyo.

Ghosn is chairman of Nissan Motor Co and Mitsubishi Motor Corp as well as chairman and chief executive of their French partner, Renault.

"The immediate problem is that while we still have people at the top of two companies, there is no one at the third," Masuko added, referring to Renault.

Ghosn, 64, personally shaped the alliance and had pledged to consolidate it with a deeper tie-up, before eventually stepping back from its operational leadership.

Arrested on Monday, Ghosn, will be fired by the Nissan board this week in a dramatic fall for a leader hailed for rescuing the Japanese carmaker from near bankruptcy.

Nissan said an internal investigation triggered by a tip-off from a whistleblower had revealed that he had engaged in wrongdoing including personal use of company money and under-reporting for years how much he was earning.

Mitsubishi is also conducting an internal probe of Ghosn's activities and the board there will likely meet by the end of next week to decide the chairman's fate, Masuko said.

Renault owns 43.4 percent of Nissan, which owns 15 percent of Renault, with no voting rights in a partnership that began in 1999. Since 2016, Nissan has held a 34 percent controlling stake in its smaller Japanese rival, Mitsubishi Motor Corp.

(This story has been refiled to add dropped word "in" in first paragraph).

(Reporting by Tim Kelly, Writing by Darren Schuettler; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI CORP -0.26% 3012 End-of-day quote.-5.01%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION -0.14% 730 End-of-day quote.-11.52%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -0.45% 1005.5 End-of-day quote.-11.02%
RENAULT -1.19% 58.36 Real-time Quote.-29.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORAT
05:08pFrance urges Renault to replace Ghosn, Nissan alliance faces strain
RE
05:06pFrance urges Renault to replace Ghosn, Nissan alliance faces strain
RE
04:37pRenault- remains focused on alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi
RE
04:32pRENAULT : remains focused on alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi
RE
04:28pMITSUBISHI MOTORS : Regarding media reports on the arrest of the chairman of the..
AQ
04:22pAutomotive alliance tough to manage without Ghosn – Mitsubishi chief
AQ
04:16pAutomotive alliance tough to manage without Ghosn – Mitsubishi chief
AQ
04:03pUPDATE4 : Nissan's Ghosn suspected of using firm's overseas houses for free
AQ
03:12pFrench and Japanese ministers express support for Renault/Nissan alliance
RE
02:53pUPDATE3 : Nissan's Ghosn suspected of using firm's overseas houses for free
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11/19Ghosn arrest casts a big shadow on auto alliance 
11/19Blow To The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast.. 
11/19WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Blow To The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance 
11/19Carlos Ghosn to be arrested in Japan 
10/31EV Company News For The Month Of October 2018 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 474 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 115 B
Finance 2019 476 B
Yield 2019 2,85%
P/E ratio 2019 9,49
P/E ratio 2020 8,51
EV / Sales 2019 0,25x
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
Capitalization 1 089 B
Chart MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 903  JPY
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Osamu Masuko President, CEO & Representative Director
Carlos Ghosn Bichara Chairman
Trevor Mann Chief Operating Officer
Masao Kuruma Chief Information Officer
Harumi Sakamoto Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION-11.52%9 658
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-9.42%190 654
VOLKSWAGEN-11.85%81 696
DAIMLER-28.74%61 676
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-14.57%54 841
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-19.01%51 130
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.