MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

(7211)
MITSUBISHI MOTORS : Announces Production, Sales and Export Figures for May 2020

06/29/2020 | 02:20am EDT

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded

*2 Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : May 2020 ]

May 2020･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since April, 2020( 18.3% year-on-year ) May 2020･･･Seventh consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October, 2019( 26.4% year-on-year ) May 2020･･･Eighth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since September, 2019( 22.7% year-on-year ) May 2020･･･Seventh consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October, 2019( 34.7% year-on-year ) May 2020･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since April, 2020( 26.7% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

  • Asia
  • ( 14,272 units :
  • 26.3% year-on-year )
  • Asia
  • ( 103 units :
  • 22.1% year-on-year )
  • North America
  • ( 1,710 units :
  • 21.3% year-on-year )
  • Europe
  • ( 2,035 units :
  • 42.9% year-on-year )

About MITSUBISHI MOTORS

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company launched the i-MiEV - the first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, which was followed by the OUTLANDER PHEV in 2013 - a plug-in hybrid market leader in Japan and Europe. Mitsubishi Motors has 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, China, Indonesia, the Philippines and Russia. Models, such as the PAJERO SPORT/MONTERO SPORT, TRITON/L200, OUTLANDER, ASX/OUTLANDER SPORT/RVR and XPANDER play a major role in achieving its growth. The global sales volume in fiscal year 2019 was 1,127,000 units, and the net sales of Mitsubishi Motors for fiscal year 2019 was 2.27 trillion yen. Mitsubishi Motors is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 06:18:06 UTC
Latest news on MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORAT
02:20aMITSUBISHI MOTORS : Announces Production, Sales and Export Figures for May 2020
PU
12:49aNissan denies corporate conspiracy to oust ex-chairman Ghosn
RE
12:17aNissan denies corporate conspiracy to oust ex-chairman Ghosn
RE
06/25MITSUBISHI MOTORS : Information Concerning Controlling Shareholders, etc.(161KB)
PU
06/18MITSUBISHI MOTORS : News & Notes June 2020
AQ
06/18ASHWANI GUPTA : Who's in charge at Nissan? COO's allies push to give him shared ..
RE
06/17MITSUBISHI MOTORS : Money-losing Mitsubishi says executives will take pay cuts
AQ
06/16Renault to cut 1,500 engineering jobs in France - union source
RE
06/03MITSUBISHI MOTORS : concludes disaster cooperation agreement with Fukuoka Prefec..
AQ
06/03Renault finalises 5 billion euro state-backed loan
RE
Financials
Sales 2020 2 298 B 21 450 M 21 450 M
Net income 2020 -26 000 M -243 M -243 M
Net cash 2020 233 B 2 176 M 2 176 M
P/E ratio 2020 -15,9x
Yield 2020 3,61%
Capitalization 412 B 3 846 M 3 848 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 31 314
Free-Float 44,3%
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 302,85 JPY
Last Close Price 277,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 55,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takao Kato Chief Executive Officer & Director
Osamu Masuko Chairman & Representative Executive Officer
Koji Ikeya CFO, Executive VP, Head-Finance & Accounting
Masao Kuruma Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Shunichi Miyanaga Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION-39.52%3 846
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-10.97%177 220
VOLKSWAGEN AG-24.35%77 887
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-10.42%44 711
DAIMLER AG-29.09%41 985
BMW AG-23.75%40 366
