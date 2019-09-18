Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION    7211   JP3899800001

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

(7211)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MITSUBISHI MOTORS : Hosts World Debuts Of Small Electric SUV Concept Car at 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 01:22am EDT

Download PDF[206KB]

Tokyo, September 18, 2019 - MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (MMC) will make its small plug-in hybrid electric SUV concept car world debut at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019, which opens its doors to the public from October 24 to November 4 , 2019.

Embodying the values of MMC's brand message 'Drive your Ambition'*1, the small electric SUV concept car pulls together the company's electrification and all-wheel drive control expertise and technologies.

Under the concept of 'An electric SUV that delivers unparalleled driving pleasure and confidence over all terrain in light and wind', MMC will propose new values which combine SUV, PHEV and 4WD: The car will have a downsized, lower-weight plug-in hybrid EV (PHEV) drivetrain, as well as an electric 4WD system.

MITSUBISHI MOTORS delivers a new kind of driving experience that an electric SUV realizes; one that offers reassurance and safety in everyday driving about town, while allowing drivers of all abilities to confidently push further over the unmade or rough road surfaces when engaging in outdoor activities.

MMC has set up special web site at the following URL to provide a variety of information about its exhibits at Tokyo Motor Show 2019:

English:

*1: 'Drive your Ambition' tagline - a combination of personal drive and forward attitude, and a reflection of the constant dialogue between the brand and its customers.

About MITSUBISHI MOTORS

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

Since the Mitsubishi group produced its first car more than a century ago, we have demonstrated an ambitious and often disruptive approach, developing new vehicle genres and pioneering cutting-edge technologies. Deeply rooted in MITSUBISHI MOTORS' DNA, our brand strategy will appeal to ambitious drivers, willing to challenge conventional wisdom and ready to embrace change. Consistent with this mindset, MITSUBISHI MOTORS introduced its new brand strategy in 2017, expressed in its 'Drive your Ambition' tagline - a combination of personal drive and forward attitude, and a reflection of the constant dialogue between the brand and its customers. Today MITSUBISHI MOTORS is committed to continuous investment in innovative new technologies, attractive design and product development, bringing exciting and authentic new vehicles to customers around the world.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 05:21:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORAT
01:22aMITSUBISHI MOTORS : Hosts World Debuts Of Small Electric SUV Concept Car at 46th..
PU
09/17MITSUBISHI MOTORS : Eclipse Cross wins awards
AQ
09/16MITSUBISHI : Motors to begin producing the XPANDER in Vietnam in 2020; Ceremony ..
AQ
09/15MITSUBISHI MOTORS : to Begin Producing the XPANDER in Vietnam in 2020
AQ
09/13MITSUBISHI MOTORS : to begin producing the XPANDER in Vietnam in 2020 —Cer..
PU
09/12Nissan China head, turnaround executive among top candidates for CEO - source..
RE
09/12CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan Withholds Ghosn Report -- WSJ
DJ
09/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/11Electric-Truck Maker Gets Fresh Funds -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 499 B
EBIT 2020 73 772 M
Net income 2020 62 459 M
Finance 2020 284 B
Yield 2020 3,93%
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,19x
EV / Sales2021 0,18x
Capitalization 747 B
Chart MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 528,33  JPY
Last Close Price 502,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 55,4%
Spread / Average Target 5,25%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Osamu Masuko Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Trevor Mann Chief Operating Officer
Masao Kuruma Chief Information Officer
Harumi Sakamoto Non-Executive Director
Shunichi Miyanaga Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION-12.24%6 887
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP20.47%191 356
VOLKSWAGEN AG13.42%87 995
DAIMLER AG4.66%56 533
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY11.24%53 126
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD4.57%47 779
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group