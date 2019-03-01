Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION    7211   JP3899800001

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

(7211)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MITSUBISHI MOTORS : Implementation of Demonstration to Prove the Feasibility of V2G Aggregators

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 12:17am EST

Tokyo, February 26, 2019 - As announced on June 6, 2018, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc., TEPCO Energy Partner, Inc., TEPCO Power Grid, Inc., Hitachi Systems Power Services, LTD., Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, Shizuoka Gas Co., Ltd. and Hitachi Solutions, Ltd. have been engaged in joint experiments to demonstrate the construction of a virtual power plant*1. Today, the seven companies*2 reported the results of their V2G (Vehicle to Grid) demonstration experiment to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

During this demonstration, the largest experiment environment that enables a two-way power exchange between electric vehicles (hereinafter referred to as, 'EV/PHEV') and a power grid ever built in Japan was constructed at the East Shizuoka Prefecture Branch and Yoshiwara Station of Shizuoka Gas Co., Ltd., and the Okazaki Plant of Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, and the demonstration confirmed that this technology will be effective in contributing to power grid stability.

In detail, it was confirmed that congestion can be managed (current control) by the output control of EV/PHEV power stations (hereinafter referred to as, 'EVPS') according to control commands.

In fact, since EVPS can be controlled and tracked on a second-by-second basis, we believe that output control can be realized in a matter of seconds in the near future even in remote areas through combination with high-speed communications networks.

It was also confirmed that voltage control (reactive power control) can give output responses as signaled by control commands in the same manner as grid congestion management (current control).

By leveraging EV/PHEV to improve power grid stability technology we can further promote the spread of naturally fluctuating power sources, such as solar energy, etc., and contribute to the flexible operation of power grids.

All seven companies will continue their research on V2G-related technology and strive to create a business model aimed at the practical application of V2G aggregators.

*1: Virtual Power Plant (VPP):
A virtual power station that uses telecommunications technology to integrate control of distributed energy sources and function as one power facility.

*2: Seven companies: Aggregation coordinator: One company - Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President: Tomoaki Kobayakawa)

Joint demonstration project: Four companies
- TEPCO Energy Partner, Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President: Toshihiro Kawasaki)
- TEPCO Power Grid, Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President: Yoshinori Kaneko)
- Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Chairman of the Board/CEO: Osamu Masuko)
- Hitachi Systems Power Services, Ltd. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President/CEO: Akira Sakai)

Resource aggregator: Two companies
- Shizuoka Gas Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Shizuoka City, Shizuoka; Representative Director: Hiroyuki Kishida)
- Hitachi Solutions, Ltd. (Headquarters: Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo; President/CEO: Tatsuro Hoshino)

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 05:16:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORAT
12:17aMITSUBISHI MOTORS : Implementation of Demonstration to Prove the Feasibility of ..
PU
02/28NISSAN MOTOR : Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi - Small businesses believe their fleets..
AQ
02/28MITSUBISHI MOTORS : XPANDER Flies High With Garuda Indonesia Aircraft
PU
02/27NISSAN MOTOR : Businesses need smarter tech in their fleets to survive e-commerc..
AQ
02/27NISSAN MOTOR : Small businesses believe their fleets will be fully electric with..
AQ
02/26MITSUBISHI MOTORS : Announces Production, Sales and Export Figures for January 2..
PU
02/26MITSUBISHI MOTORS : SA welcomes 6th distinctive model
AQ
02/26PSA Group may start production of Opel cars in Russia
RE
02/26MITSUBISHI MOTORS : announces lineup for Geneva Show
AQ
02/25MITSUBISHI MOTORS : announces lineup for Geneva Show
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 449 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 111 B
Finance 2019 445 B
Yield 2019 3,20%
P/E ratio 2019 8,57
P/E ratio 2020 7,77
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
Capitalization 949 B
Chart MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 789  JPY
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Osamu Masuko Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Trevor Mann Chief Operating Officer
Masao Kuruma Chief Information Officer
Harumi Sakamoto Non-Executive Director
Shunichi Miyanaga Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION9.27%8 565
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP8.37%199 595
VOLKSWAGEN8.62%87 798
DAIMLER AG14.70%64 348
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION19.58%56 379
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE5.11%54 924
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.