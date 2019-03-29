Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION    7211   JP3899800001

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

(7211)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MITSUBISHI MOTORS : Opening ceremony held at Camayse Elementary School in the Phillipines, where Mitsubishi Motors helped to build a new classroom building

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 02:16am EDT

Tokyo, March 29, 2019 - An opening ceremony has been held at Camayse Elementary School in Santa Rita City, Samar State, for which Mitsubishi Motors and the company's employees have together donated 3 million yen to build a new classroom building on 26th of March.

The donation was made from the company's STEP Funds, which matches voluntary donations made by employees with an equivalent contribution from Mitsubishi Motors.World Vision Japan and World Vision Development Foundation helped engage with the local community and carried out the construction of the new building.

Mariza S. Magan, Schools Division Superintendent of Department of Education of the Phillipines, and Cheryl Ocenar, the Principal of Camayse Elementary School, joined Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation SVP Yasuki Maruyama for the ceremony.

Cheryl Ocenar, the Principal of Camayse Elementary School, stated: 'We have been craving new school buildings. The classrooms have not been enough for the past three years, since when we have also been affected by typhoons. So we are very happy with the construction of the school building helped by Mitsubishi Motors and World Vision. Thank you very much for your support developing the education of children.'

Yasuki Maruyama, SVP of Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation, added: 'Congratulations on the construction of the new school building. I hope that this new school building will enable children in this area to learn in a comfortable environment and play a role in the development of this society in the future. Supported by the people in the Philippines, Mitsubishi Motors have been engaged in automobile production and sales in this country. We will not only contribute to the economy but also work on the social contribution activities required in the local society.'

As part of its long-term focus on being a responsible corporate citizen, Mitsubishi Motors prioritized CSR in 2018 to aim to make important contributions to the well-being of all the local communities where it operates. ASEAN is an important region for the company, and Mitsubishi Motors contributes strongly to the economies through its production and business operations across the region. The company will continue to closely support local communities as it further builds on its presence across the ASEAN region.

About MITSUBISHI MOTORS

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan,which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company launched the i-MiEV - the first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, which was followed by the OUTLANDER PHEV in 2013 - a plug-in hybrid market leader in Japan and Europe. Mitsubishi Motors has 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Philippines and Russia. Models, such as the PAJERO SPORT/MONTERO SPORT, TRITON/L200 and OUTLANDER play a major role in achieving its growth. The global sales volume in fiscal year 2017 was 1,101,000 units, and the net sales of Mitsubishi Motors for fiscal year 2017 was 2.19 trillion yen. Mitsubishi Motors is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 06:15:13 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORAT
02:16aMITSUBISHI MOTORS : to Establish Innovation Center in Tokyo to Develop Embedded ..
PU
02:16aMITSUBISHI MOTORS : Opening ceremony held at Camayse Elementary School in the Ph..
PU
03/28MITSUBISHI MOTORS : Garuda Indonesia Enhances The Cooperation with Mitsubishi Mo..
PU
03/28MITSUBISHI MOTORS : launches New eK Wagon & eK X keicars
PU
03/28MITSUBISHI MOTORS : Announces Production, Sales and Export Figures for February ..
PU
03/27CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan panel says facts point to legal violations by ousted chair..
RE
03/27Nissan CEO says he has not heard about possible bid for FCA
RE
03/27UPDATE2 : Nissan urged by governance panel to end Ghosn's era of one-man rule
AQ
03/27UPDATE1 : Panel urges Nissan to abolish chairmanship in post-Ghosn management
AQ
03/27French govt - will not comment on Fiat rumour, priority is Renault-Nissan all..
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 448 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 111 B
Finance 2019 411 B
Yield 2019 3,41%
P/E ratio 2019 7,98
P/E ratio 2020 7,47
EV / Sales 2019 0,19x
EV / Sales 2020 0,19x
Capitalization 884 B
Chart MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 778  JPY
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Osamu Masuko Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Trevor Mann Chief Operating Officer
Masao Kuruma Chief Information Officer
Harumi Sakamoto Non-Executive Director
Shunichi Miyanaga Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION3.67%8 133
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP5.40%196 248
VOLKSWAGEN-0.32%79 800
DAIMLER AG11.28%61 859
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION10.79%51 601
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-3.97%49 973
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.