Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsubishi Motors Corporation    7211   JP3899800001

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

(7211)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

MITSUBISHI MOTORS : Restyles Mirage and Attrage Compact Models

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 10:25pm EST

Download PDF[146KB]

Tokyo, November 7 - MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (MMC) is to launch facelifted and updated Mirage*1 hatchback and Attrage*2 sedan models, both global compact cars, in Thailand on November 18, 2019. Both models will feature sharp and dynamic exterior designs which embody the Mitsubishi-ness that identifies the company's compact cars.

Mirage and Attrage are MMC global strategic models and a total of 140,000 units were sold in fiscal 2018. MMC's local production and sales company, Laem Chabang Plant of Mitsubishi Motors Thailand, manufactures those vehicles.

*1…Sold as Space Star in some European and Asian markets.

*2…Sold as Mirage G4 in some regions.

About MITSUBISHI MOTORS

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

Since the Mitsubishi group produced its first car more than a century ago, we have demonstrated an ambitious and often disruptive approach, developing new vehicle genres and pioneering cutting-edge technologies. Deeply rooted in MITSUBISHI MOTORS' DNA, our brand strategy will appeal to ambitious drivers, willing to challenge conventional wisdom and ready to embrace change. Consistent with this mindset, MITSUBISHI MOTORS introduced its new brand strategy in 2017, expressed in its 'Drive your Ambition' tagline - a combination of personal drive and forward attitude, and a reflection of the constant dialogue between the brand and its customers. Today MITSUBISHI MOTORS is committed to continuous investment in innovative new technologies, attractive design and product development, bringing exciting and authentic new vehicles to customers around the world.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 03:24:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORAT
10:25pMITSUBISHI MOTORS : Restyles Mirage and Attrage Compact Models
PU
03:27aMitsubishi Motors slashes full-year profit forecast on slowing car sales
RE
03:10aMITSUBISHI MOTORS : Notice regarding Revision of Consolidated Financial Forecast..
PU
11/05MITSUBISHI MOTORS : Reports october 2019 sales /
AQ
11/04MITSUBISHI MOTORS' : brand new crossover MPV coming soon in Indonesia
PU
11/02Senior Nissan Executive Departs -- WSJ
DJ
11/02Mergers Offer Auto Industry an Old Lifeline -- WSJ
DJ
10/30Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot In Talks On Deal -- WSJ
DJ
10/30MITSUBISHI MOTORS : Announces Production, Sales and Export Figures for September..
PU
10/29Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot Owner PSA in Talks to Combine -- 3rd Update
DJ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 406 B
EBIT 2020 36 558 M
Net income 2020 28 775 M
Finance 2020 275 B
Yield 2020 3,74%
P/E ratio 2020 25,8x
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,21x
EV / Sales2021 0,21x
Capitalization 786 B
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 503,00  JPY
Last Close Price 528,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 47,7%
Spread / Average Target -4,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takao Kato Chief Executive Officer
Osamu Masuko Chairman
Ashwani Gupta Chief Operating Officer & Executive Officer
Koji Ikeya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Masao Kuruma Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION-7.69%7 093
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION23.77%195 494
VOLKSWAGEN AG28.28%98 965
DAIMLER AG16.14%63 143
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY14.29%54 622
BMW AG2.97%52 186
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group