MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

(7211)
MITSUBISHI MOTORS' : brand new crossover MPV coming soon in Indonesia

11/04/2019 | 10:15pm EST

Download PDF[103KB]

Tokyo, November 5, 2019 - MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (MMC) will reveal a new crossover MPV that embodies its brand and crosses characters of multi-purpose vehicles (MPV) and sport utility vehicles (SUV).

By bringing together its expertise in high driving performance, robust yet modern SUV-like design, and the unique strengths of a well-equipped, spacious MPV, MMC has created the new model that drives the ambition of customers across the world.

More details will be unveiled on November 12, 2019 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

About MITSUBISHI MOTORS

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

Since the Mitsubishi group produced its first car more than a century ago, we have demonstrated an ambitious and often disruptive approach, developing new vehicle genres and pioneering cutting-edge technologies. Deeply rooted in MITSUBISHI MOTORS' DNA, our brand strategy will appeal to ambitious drivers, willing to challenge conventional wisdom and ready to embrace change. Consistent with this mindset, MITSUBISHI MOTORS introduced its new brand strategy in 2017, expressed in its 'Drive your Ambition' tagline - a combination of personal drive and forward attitude, and a reflection of the constant dialogue between the brand and its customers. Today MITSUBISHI MOTORS is committed to continuous investment in innovative new technologies, attractive design and product development, bringing exciting and authentic new vehicles to customers around the world.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 03:14:11 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
