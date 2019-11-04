MITSUBISHI MOTORS' : brand new crossover MPV coming soon in Indonesia

Download PDF[103KB]

Tokyo, November 5, 2019 - MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (MMC) will reveal a new crossover MPV that embodies its brand and crosses characters of multi-purpose vehicles (MPV) and sport utility vehicles (SUV).

By bringing together its expertise in high driving performance, robust yet modern SUV-like design, and the unique strengths of a well-equipped, spacious MPV, MMC has created the new model that drives the ambition of customers across the world.

More details will be unveiled on November 12, 2019 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

