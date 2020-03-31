Mitsubishi Motors : Announcement of Receipt of Dividend from a Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Subsidiary(137KB)

March 31, 2020

Name of company: Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Representative: Takao Kato Representative Executive Officer, CEO (7211 TSE 1st section) Contact: Keiko Sasaki General Manager of IR Office (TEL．03-3456-1111)

Announcement of Receipt of Dividend from a Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Subsidiary

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation ("MMC") announces receipt of the dividend amount of JPY 61.1 billion from MMC's consolidated subsidiary, Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

The detail is as follows: