Mitsubishi Motors : Announcement of Receipt of Dividend from a Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Subsidiary(137KB)

March 31, 2020
Name of company:
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation
Representative:
Takao Kato
|
Representative Executive Officer, CEO
(7211 TSE 1st section)
Contact:
Keiko Sasaki
|
General Manager of IR Office
(TEL．03-3456-1111)
Announcement of Receipt of Dividend from a Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Subsidiary
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation ("MMC") announces receipt of the dividend amount of JPY 61.1 billion from MMC's consolidated subsidiary, Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
The detail is as follows:
Details of Dividends
Amount of Dividend: JPY 61.1 billion
Date of Payment: March 30, 2020
Effect on financial results
MMC will recognize the abovementioned dividend as non-operating income in MMC's non- consolidated accounting for the 2019 fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.
However, the dividend received from its consolidated subsidiary will not have any financial impact on the MMC's consolidated financial results for the 2019 fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.
