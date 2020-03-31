Mitsubishi Motors : Announcement of Receipt of Dividend from a Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Subsidiary(137KB)

Log in
03/31/2020 | 03:03am EDT

March 31, 2020

Name of company:

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Representative:

Takao Kato

Representative Executive Officer, CEO

(7211 TSE 1st section)

Contact:

Keiko Sasaki

General Manager of IR Office

(TEL03-3456-1111)

Announcement of Receipt of Dividend from a Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Subsidiary

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation ("MMC") announces receipt of the dividend amount of JPY 61.1 billion from MMC's consolidated subsidiary, Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

The detail is as follows:

  1. Details of Dividends
    1. Amount of Dividend: JPY 61.1 billion
    2. Date of Payment: March 30, 2020
  3. Effect on financial results
    MMC will recognize the abovementioned dividend as non-operating income in MMC's non- consolidated accounting for the 2019 fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.
    However, the dividend received from its consolidated subsidiary will not have any financial impact on the MMC's consolidated financial results for the 2019 fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 07:02:08 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 377 B
EBIT 2020 32 876 M
Net income 2020 15 189 M
Finance 2020 262 B
Yield 2020 5,81%
P/E ratio 2020 29,7x
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
EV / Sales2020 0,10x
EV / Sales2021 0,11x
Capitalization 488 B
Managers
NameTitle
Takao Kato Chief Executive Officer & Director
Osamu Masuko Chairman & Representative Executive Officer
Koji Ikeya CFO, Executive VP, Head-Finance & Accounting
Masao Kuruma Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Shunichi Miyanaga Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION4.73%4 517
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.19%174 856
VOLKSWAGEN AG-40.41%62 536
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.2.00%40 614
BMW AG-37.48%32 720
DAIMLER AG-44.90%32 110
