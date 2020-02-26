Log in
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

(7211)
Mitsubishi Motors : Announces Production, Sales and Export Figures for January 2020

02/26/2020 | 11:56pm EST

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded

*2 Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : January 2020 ]

January 2020･･･FIfth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since August, 2019( 93.2% year-on-year ) January 2020･･･Third consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October, 2019( 89.1% year-on-year ) January 2020･･･Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since September, 2019( 90.9% year-on-year ) January 2020･･･Third consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since October, 2019( 80.3% year-on-year ) January 2020･･･FIfth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since August, 2019( 73.1% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

  • Asia
  • ( 58,031 units :
  • 90.5% year-on-year )
  • Asia
  • ( 828 units :
  • 85.1% year-on-year )
  • North America
  • ( 11,732 units :
  • 86.3% year-on-year )
  • Europe
  • ( 8,009 units :
  • 65.7% year-on-year )

About MITSUBISHI MOTORS

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company launched the i-MiEV - the first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, which was followed by the OUTLANDER PHEV in 2013 - a plug-in hybrid market leader in Japan and Europe. Mitsubishi Motors has 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, China, Indonesia, the Philippines and Russia. Models, such as the PAJERO SPORT/MONTERO SPORT, TRITON/L200, OUTLANDER, ASX/OUTLANDER SPORT/RVR and XPANDER play a major role in achieving its growth. The global sales volume in fiscal year 2018 was 1,244,000 units, and the net sales of Mitsubishi Motors for fiscal year 2018 was 2.51 trillion yen. Mitsubishi Motors is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 04:55:07 UTC
