MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

(7211)
Mitsubishi Motors : Announces Production, Sales and Export Figures for July 2019

08/29/2019

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded

*2 Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : July 2019 ]

July 2019 … First monthly year-on-year increase in six months since January, 2019( 110.9% year-on-year ) July 2019 … First monthly year-on-year increase in three months since April, 2019( 107.9% year-on-year ) July 2019 … First monthly year-on-year increase in three months since April, 2019( 109.3% year-on-year ) July 2019 … First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since June, 2019(94.2%year-on-year ) July 2019 … First monthly year-on-year increase in six months since January, 2019( 101.6% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

  • Asia
  • ( 66,156 units :
  • 108.1% year-on-year )
  • Asia
  • ( 737units :
  • 37.3%year-on-year )
  • North America
  • (7,090units :
  • 82.0%year-on-year )
  • Europe
  • ( 14,177 units :
  • 127.3% year-on-year )

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 04:45:03 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 517 B
EBIT 2020 78 278 M
Net income 2020 67 263 M
Finance 2020 292 B
Yield 2020 4,57%
P/E ratio 2020 9,67x
P/E ratio 2021 8,35x
EV / Sales2020 0,14x
EV / Sales2021 0,13x
Capitalization 643 B
Managers
NameTitle
Osamu Masuko Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Trevor Mann Chief Operating Officer
Masao Kuruma Chief Information Officer
Harumi Sakamoto Non-Executive Director
Shunichi Miyanaga Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION-24.48%6 089
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP11.47%183 792
VOLKSWAGEN AG3.30%80 941
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY7.29%51 241
DAIMLER AG-9.52%49 297
BMW AG-15.86%42 633
