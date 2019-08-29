Mitsubishi Motors : Announces Production, Sales and Export Figures for July 2019

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded

*2 Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : July 2019 ]

94.2%

July 2019 … First monthly year-on-year increase in six months since January, 2019( 110.9% year-on-year ) July 2019 … First monthly year-on-year increase in three months since April, 2019( 107.9% year-on-year ) July 2019 … First monthly year-on-year increase in three months since April, 2019( 109.3% year-on-year ) July 2019 … First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since June, 2019(year-on-year ) July 2019 … First monthly year-on-year increase in six months since January, 2019( 101.6% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

Asia

( 66,156 units :

108.1% year-on-year )