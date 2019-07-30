Log in
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

(7211)
Mitsubishi Motors : Announces Production, Sales and Export Figures for June 2019 and First Half of Calendar Year 2019

07/30/2019 | 01:00am EDT

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded

*2 Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : June 2019 ]

June 2019…Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2019( 94.6% year-on-year ) June 2019…First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since May, 2019( 87.7% year-on-year ) June 2019…First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since May, 2019( 91.0% year-on-year ) June 2019…First monthly year-on-year decrease in three months since March, 2019( 90.6% year-on-year ) June 2019…Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2019( 77.9% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

  • Asia
  • ( 53,042 units :
  • 89.2%year-on-year )
  • Asia
  • (1,677units :
  • 75.9%year-on-year )
  • North America
  • (6,427units :
  • 48.6%year-on-year )
  • Europe
  • ( 16,049 units :
  • 131.0% year-on-year )

[ Summary : First half of calender year 2019 (January 2019 - June 2019 ) ]

First half of calender year 2019…First year-on-year decrease in two years since first half of calender year 2017( 93.5%year-on-year ) First half of calender year 2019…First year-on-year decrease in three years since first half of calender year 2016( 95.8%year-on-year ) First half of calender year 2019…First year-on-year decrease in three years since first half of calender year 2016( 94.7%year-on-year ) First half of calender year 2019…Second consecutive year-on-year increase since first half of calender year 2017( 103.2% year-on-year ) First half of calender year 2019…First year-on-year decrease in two years since first half of calender year 2017( 83.1%year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

  • Asia
  • ( 355,898 units :
  • 95.7%year-on-year )
  • Asia
  • (7,466units :
  • 97.7%year-on-year )
  • North America
  • (49,748units :
  • 66.2%year-on-year )
  • Europe
  • (74,319units :
  • 100.4% year-on-year )

About MITSUBISHI MOTORS

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company launched the i-MiEV - the first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, which was followed by the OUTLANDER PHEV in 2013 - a plug-in hybrid market leader in Japan and Europe. Mitsubishi Motors has 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, China, Indonesia, the Philippines and Russia. Models, such as the PAJERO SPORT/MONTERO SPORT, TRITON/L200, OUTLANDER, ASX/OUTLANDER SPORT/RVR and XPANDER play a major role in achieving its growth. The global sales volume in fiscal year 2018 was 1,244,000 units, and the net sales of Mitsubishi Motors for fiscal year 2018 was 2.51 trillion yen. Mitsubishi Motors is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 04:59:01 UTC
