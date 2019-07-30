Mitsubishi Motors : Announces Production, Sales and Export Figures for June 2019 and First Half of Calendar Year 2019

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded

*2 Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : June 2019 ]

June 2019…Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2019( 94.6% year-on-year ) June 2019…First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since May, 2019( 87.7% year-on-year ) June 2019…First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since May, 2019( 91.0% year-on-year ) June 2019…First monthly year-on-year decrease in three months since March, 2019( 90.6% year-on-year ) June 2019…Fourth consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since February, 2019( 77.9% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

Asia

( 53,042 units :

89.2% year-on-year )

Asia

( 1,677 units :

units : 75.9% year-on-year )

year-on-year ) North America

( 6,427 units :

units : 48.6% year-on-year )

year-on-year ) Europe

( 16,049 units :

131.0% year-on-year )

[ Summary : First half of calender year 2019 (January 2019 - June 2019 ) ]

93.5%

95.8%

94.7%

83.1%

First half of calender year 2019…First year-on-year decrease in two years since first half of calender year 2017(year-on-year ) First half of calender year 2019…First year-on-year decrease in three years since first half of calender year 2016(year-on-year ) First half of calender year 2019…First year-on-year decrease in three years since first half of calender year 2016(year-on-year ) First half of calender year 2019…Second consecutive year-on-year increase since first half of calender year 2017( 103.2% year-on-year ) First half of calender year 2019…First year-on-year decrease in two years since first half of calender year 2017(year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

Asia

( 355,898 units :

95.7% year-on-year )

Asia

( 7,466 units :

units : 97.7% year-on-year )

year-on-year ) North America

( 49,748 units :

units : 66.2% year-on-year )

year-on-year ) Europe

( 74,319 units :

units : 100.4% year-on-year )

