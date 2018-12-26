Log in
Mitsubishi Motors : Announces Production, Sales and Export Figures for November 2018

12/26/2018 | 05:55am CET

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded

*2 Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : November 2018 ]

November 2018･･･Ninth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since February, 2018( 121.1% year-on-year ) November 2018･･･Second consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since September, 2018( 117.3% year-on-year ) November 2018･･･Eighteenth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since May, 2017( 119.0% year-on-year ) November 2018･･･Tenth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since January, 2018( 107.5% year-on-year ) November 2018･･･Twelveth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since November, 2017( 110.8% year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

  • Asia
  • ( 72,348 units :
  • 115.0% year-on-year )
  • Asia
  • ( 1,380 units :
  • 140.7% year-on-year )
  • North America
  • ( 9,358 units :
  • 134.8% year-on-year )
  • Europe
  • ( 14,287 units :
  • 115.8% year-on-year )

About MITSUBISHI MOTORS

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company launched the i-MiEV - the first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, which was followed by the OUTLANDER PHEV in 2013 - a plug-in hybrid market leader in Japan and Europe. Mitsubishi Motors has 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Philippines and Russia. Models, such as the PAJERO SPORT/MONTERO SPORT, TRITON/L200 and OUTLANDER play a major role in achieving its growth. The global sales volume in fiscal year 2017 was 1,101,000 units, and the net sales of Mitsubishi Motors for fiscal year 2017 was 2.19 trillion yen. Mitsubishi Motors is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation published this content on 26 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 December 2018 04:54:00 UTC
