MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

(7211)
Mitsubishi Motors : Announces Production, Sales and Export Figures for October 2019

11/28/2019 | 12:03am EST

*1 Beginning fiscal 2012, locally branded models produced in China, which to date had been included in the output figure for China, are now excluded

*2 Includes imports to Japan

[ Summary : October 2019 ]

October 2019･･･Second consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since August, 2019(82.4%year-on-year ) October 2019･･･First monthly year-on-year decrease in four months since June, 2019(88.7%year-on-year ) October 2019･･･First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since September, 2019(85.8%year-on-year ) October 2019･･･First monthly year-on-year decrease in three months since July, 2019((70.0%year-on-year ) October 2019･･･Second consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since August, 2019(84.8%year-on-year )

Supplemental Information

  • Asia
  • ( 63,868 units :
  • 91.0%year-on-year )
  • Asia
  • (722units :
  • 47.6%year-on-year )
  • North America
  • ( 10,216 units :
  • 134.1%year-on-year )
  • Europe
  • (9,007units :
  • 70.7%year-on-year )

About MITSUBISHI MOTORS

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company launched the i-MiEV - the first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, which was followed by the OUTLANDER PHEV in 2013 - a plug-in hybrid market leader in Japan and Europe. Mitsubishi Motors has 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, China, Indonesia, the Philippines and Russia. Models, such as the PAJERO SPORT/MONTERO SPORT, TRITON/L200, OUTLANDER, ASX/OUTLANDER SPORT/RVR and XPANDER play a major role in achieving its growth. The global sales volume in fiscal year 2018 was 1,244,000 units, and the net sales of Mitsubishi Motors for fiscal year 2018 was 2.51 trillion yen. Mitsubishi Motors is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 05:02:02 UTC
