Mitsubishi Motors : HADI ZABLIT APPOINTED ALLIANCE GENERAL SECRETARY

As of December 9th, Hadi Zablit is appointed Alliance General Secretary, reporting to the Alliance Operating Board and the CEOs of the three companies.

The Alliance General Secretary will coordinate and facilitate major Alliance projects that are to be launched to accelerate business efficiencies for the respective companies.

The Alliance Operating Board members agreed on November 28th on the programs which will significantly enhance and accelerate the operational efficiency of the Alliance for the benefit of the three companies, including action plans to maximize the contribution of the Alliance to support each company's strategic plan and operating profit. Details on the next steps of these programs will be communicated in the coming weeks.

Hadi Zablit, has been Alliance Senior Vice President, Business Development since March 2018. In this role, he leads a team responsible for future activities and business breakthrough innovation including the development of Common Module Family A-segment platform, partnerships with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), new technologies partnerships, Alliance Mobility services, product planning synchronization and Alliance Ventures (investment fund). Since June 2019, he has also been CEO of the Alliance joint-ventures dedicated to autonomous mobility services in Boulogne-Billancourt, France and Yokohama, Japan. From January 2017 to March 2018, he was Managing Director of Renault Digital upon its launch.

Previously, Hadi Zablit was with the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) for 17 years as a consultant, then Senior Partner, lead in the automotive sector for Europe, and co-lead for the worldwide innovation practice. He started his career in September 1994 joining Renault as a Production Process engineer in the Powertrain division, and as a Product Manager in Sales & Marketing.

Born in 1970 with dual Lebanese and French citizenship, Hadi Zablit holds a bachelor's degree in Engineering from Ecole Polytechnique, a master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Ecole des Mines de Paris and a master's in business administration from INSEAD.

ABOUT RENAULT-NISSAN-MITSUBISHI

Groupe Renault, Nissan Motor Company and Mitsubishi Motors represent the world's largest automotive alliance. It is the longest-lasting and most productive cross-cultural partnership in the auto industry. Together, the partners sold more than 10.7 million vehicles in nearly 200 countries in 2018. The member companies are focused on collaboration and maximizing synergies to boost competitiveness. They have strategic collaborations with other automotive groups, including Germany's Daimler and China's Dongfeng. This strategic alliance is the industry leader in zero-emission vehicles and is developing the latest advanced technologies, with plans to offer autonomous drive, connectivity features and mobility services on a wide range of affordable vehicles.