Mitsubishi Motors : Notice of Change (Resignation) of Representative Executive Officer(136KB)

December 2, 2019
|
Name of company:
|
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation
|
Representative:
|
Takao Kato
|
|
Representative Executive Officer, CEO
|
|
(7211 TSE 1st section)
|
Contact:
|
Keiko Sasaki
|
|
General Manager of IR Office
|
|
(TEL．03-3456-1111)
Notice of Change (Resignation) of Representative Executive Officer
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation ("MMC") announces the following Change (Resignation) of Representative Executive Officer:
-
Name and title of Representative Executive Officer to be changed Name: Ashwani Gupta
Title: Representative Executive Officer, COO
-
Reason for the change
MMC received a request from Ashwani Gupta, Representative Executive Officer COO, to resign as Executive Officer COO and Representative Executive Officer effective November 30, 2019 to accept the appointment as Representative Executive Officer of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. effective December 1, 2019, and accepted his resignation.
-
Effective date of change (resignation) November 30, 2019
Disclaimer
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 02:57:08 UTC