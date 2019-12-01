Mitsubishi Motors : Notice of Change (Resignation) of Representative Executive Officer(136KB)

Log in
0
12/01/2019 | 09:58pm EST

December 2, 2019

Name of company:

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Representative:

Takao Kato

Representative Executive Officer, CEO

(7211 TSE 1st section)

Contact:

Keiko Sasaki

General Manager of IR Office

(TEL03-3456-1111)

Notice of Change (Resignation) of Representative Executive Officer

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation ("MMC") announces the following Change (Resignation) of Representative Executive Officer:

  1. Name and title of Representative Executive Officer to be changed Name: Ashwani Gupta
    Title: Representative Executive Officer, COO
  2. Reason for the change
    MMC received a request from Ashwani Gupta, Representative Executive Officer COO, to resign as Executive Officer COO and Representative Executive Officer effective November 30, 2019 to accept the appointment as Representative Executive Officer of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. effective December 1, 2019, and accepted his resignation.
  3. Effective date of change (resignation) November 30, 2019

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 02:57:08 UTC
