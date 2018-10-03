Mitsubishi Motors : Provides Support for the Victims of Sulawesi Earthquake in Indonesia

Mitsubishi Motors (MMC) has announced that it is to donate 1 billion rupiah (approximately 8,000,000 yen) to help the people of Indonesia who have suffered from the Sulawesi Island earthquake.

MMC and Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) will provide the donation via Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Indonesia (MMKI) our local manufacturing facility and Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Sales Indonesia (MMKSI) our local distributor to ensure the assistance can be distributed quickly and effectively.

MMKI and MMKSI have also provided with two TRITON pick-up trucks to help with the relief efforts.

Osamu Masuko, Chief Executive of Mitsubishi Motors, said: 'We would like to send our sincere condolences to the Indonesian people who have been affected by the earthquake. As we have experienced many earthquakes in Japan, I feel it is not something which is happening in another country but our thoughts are with all those who have been affected by this disaster.'

'We have decided to support the recovery effort with a donation and rescue cars. We are all praying for the victims and hope for the early restoration of the affected area.'

The four companies of MMC, MC, MMKI, and MMKSI will continue to closely monitor the situation in the devastated area and continue to provide support.

About MITSUBISHI MOTORS

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company launched the i-MiEV - the first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, which was followed by the OUTLANDER PHEV in 2013 - a plug-in hybrid market leader in Japan and Europe. Mitsubishi Motors has 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Philippines and Russia. Models, such as the PAJERO SPORT/MONTERO SPORT, TRITON/L200 and OUTLANDER play a major role in achieving its growth. The global sales volume in fiscal year 2017 was 1,101,000 units, and the net sales of Mitsubishi Motors for fiscal year 2017 was 2.19 trillion yen. Mitsubishi Motors is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.