Mitsubishi Motors : and Mitsubishi Corporation invest in GOJEK, Indonesia's leading mobility service company

Tokyo, July 8, 2019- Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) today announced that it is investing in GOJEK, a leading on-demand multi-service platform in Southeast Asia, together with Mitsubishi Corporation. The three parties have signed a memorandum of understanding to discuss joint projects to create value from new mobility services in Southeast Asia.

GOJEK, based in Indonesia provides an app which fulfills users' daily needs such as transportation, food delivery and e-payment by utilizing their on-demand mobile platform, and is rapidly expanding not only in Indonesia but also other Southeast Asian countries. In this region where Mitsubishi Motors and Mitsubishi Corporation have focus competitiveness, both companies will leverage the GOJEK platform and study possibilities for various new mobility services.

'GOJEK is proud to be partnering with Mitsubishi Motors Corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation.' said Andre Soelistyo, President of GOJEK Group. 'Both companies with long-standing track records in delivering reliable and quality products, services, and technology to customers around the world. This investment is testament to the strength of the GOJEK vision to use technology as a means to improve the everyday lives of people in Southeast Asia.'

Osamu Masuko, chairman of Mitsubishi Motors, said: 'We are also truly excited to be a strategic partner. Bringing Mitsubishi Motors and Mitsubishi Corporation's long and strong presence and brand power in Southeast Asia, as well as GOJEK's diversified and unique business potentials together, we foresee creation of big synergies and innovation that boost growth of the three parties. We believe that the accumulation of know-how of new mobility services that are rapidly spreading in the region and the opportunity to enter the market will contribute to the growth of the Southeast Asian market in the future.'

With growth of local societies in Southeast Asia, MMC has been in business for more than 50 years in the region while striving for better lifestyle for customers. It will continue to contribute to the region by creating and providing new values.

Financial terms of the investment in GOJEK are not being disclosed.

About GOJEK

GOJEK Group is Southeast Asia's leading on-demand multi-service platform technology group, providing access to a wide range of services from transportation and payments to food delivery, logistics and other on-demand services. The GOJEK app was launched in January 2015 to provide motorbike delivery and ride-sharing services, and has rapidly expanded to meet the diverse needs of Southeast Asian consumers. Today, it is an integrated technology group that operates a number of platforms and businesses that are embedded in many aspects of the average Southeast Asian's daily life.

The Group was founded on the principle of using technology to improve the lives of people, by providing them access to products and services, helping to create more value for society, improving efficiency and productivity, and boosting financial inclusion.

About MITSUBISHI MOTORS

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company launched the i-MiEV - the first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, which was followed by the OUTLANDER PHEV in 2013 - a plug-in hybrid market leader in Japan and Europe. Mitsubishi Motors has 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, China, Indonesia, the Philippines and Russia. Models, such as the PAJERO SPORT/MONTERO SPORT, TRITON/L200, OUTLANDER, ASX/OUTLANDER SPORT/RVR and XPANDER play a major role in achieving its growth. The global sales volume in fiscal year 2018 was 1,244,000 units, and the net sales of Mitsubishi Motors for fiscal year 2018 was 2.51 trillion yen. Mitsubishi Motors is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

About MITSUBISHI CORPORATION

Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) is a global integrated business enterprise that develops and operates businesses together with its offices and subsidiaries in approximately 90 countries and regions worldwide, as well as a global network of around 1,400 group companies.

MC has 10 Business Groups that operate across virtually every industry: Natural Gas, Industrial Materials, Petroleum & Chemicals, Mineral Resources, Industrial Infrastructure, Automotive & Mobility, Food Industry, Consumer Industry, Power Solution and Urban Development. Through these 10 Business Groups, MC's current activities have expanded far beyond its traditional trading operations to include project development, production and manufacturing operations, working in collaboration with our trusted partners around the globe.

With an unwavering commitment to conducting business with integrity and fairness, MC remains fully dedicated to growing its businesses while contributing to a prosperous society.