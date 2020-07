Japan's No. 6 automaker also said that, as part of its restructuring plan, it would stop producing its Pajero SUV crossover model in the first half of 2021, and close the plant in central Japan which makes the vehicle.

Mitsubishi reported a 53.3 billion yen operating loss in the first quarter, after vehicle sales more than halved between April and June from the previous year.

