Mitsubishi Motors : to partner with local governments throughout Japan to quickly provide electric vehicles when disasters occur

Tokyo, August 30, 2019 -To cope with disasters, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) will implement DENDO Community Support Program, which aims to create system to quickly provide MMC electric vehicles to local governments in affected areas. MMC aims to enter into disaster cooperation agreements with local governments throughout Japan by fiscal 2022.

The purpose of the agreements is to eliminate time to confirm required information with local governments when disasters occur, and to quickly provide disaster-affected areas, evacuation zones, and other places with MMC's electric vehicles that can be used as power sources.

In September 2012, MMC concluded a disaster cooperation agreement with Kyoto Prefecture (Pref.), its local dealer and two other partner companies. Also on September 1, 2019, it will sign another such agreement with Shizuoka Pref. and four affiliated dealers in the prefecture. Further in the near future, it is planning to conclude agreements with other local governments including Okayama Pref., Kurashiki City and Soja City in Okayama, Gifu Pref. and Wakayama Pref. Thus, MMC plans to implement DENDO Community Support Program to expand the disaster support system throughout Japan utilizing Outlander PHEV, a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.

When the Great East Japan Earthquake, Kumamoto Earthquake, 2018 West Japan Floods, Hokkaido Eastern Iburi Earthquake, and other disasters occurred, MMC worked together with affiliated dealers to lend Outlander PHEVs and i-MiEV electric vehicles to affected local governments at no cost. These vehicles were used to transport supplies and personnel, and to supply power to devices that require electricity, among other uses.

Outlander PHEV also has features of being able to traverse rough roads with its twin motor 4WD system, and to store electricity generated by the engine in its high-capacity drive battery to be supplied externally when needed. Because of these features, local governments and companies have been increasingly utilizing Outlander PHEV when disasters occur in recent years.

Working together with local governments and affiliated dealers throughout Japan, MMC will continue working to create infrastructure that allows people to live with peace of mind.

About MITSUBISHI MOTORS

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company launched the i-MiEV - the first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, which was followed by the OUTLANDER PHEV in 2013 - a plug-in hybrid market leader in Japan and Europe. Mitsubishi Motors has 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, China, Indonesia, the Philippines and Russia. Models, such as the PAJERO SPORT/MONTERO SPORT, TRITON/L200, OUTLANDER, ASX/OUTLANDER SPORT/RVR and XPANDER play a major role in achieving its growth. The global sales volume in fiscal year 2018 was 1,244,000 units, and the net sales of Mitsubishi Motors for fiscal year 2018 was 2.51 trillion yen. Mitsubishi Motors is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.