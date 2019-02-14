Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION    7211   JP3899800001

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

(7211)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

New Delica D:5 All-round Minivan Goes on Sale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 11:37pm EST

TOKYO, February 15, 2019 - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) announces today the launch of the New Delica D:5 all-round minivan at affiliated dealerships nationwide in Japan. Manufacturer's recommended retail prices range from ¥3,842,640 to ¥4,216,320 (incl. consumption tax).

The exterior of the new Delica D:5 uses MMC's Dynamic Shield front design concept with vertical multi-function LED headlights that makes the vehicle immediately recognizable. Inside, a new horizontal-line dashboard which combines function and openness adds to the elegance feeling of the interior. Equipped with the e-Assist active safety technology package, which includes Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM) System, the new Delica D:5 offers improved safety performance. In addition, the powertrain delivers more powerful, quieter and smoother driving performance, thanks to an improved diesel engine to a new 8-speed sport mode automatic transmission.

The new Delica D:5 URBAN GEAR variant uses solid and clean-lined chrome bar grille and wide-look front bumper in a refined and modern design that targets customers looking for a more cosmopolitan taste.

The Delica series celebrated its 50th anniversary last year. Over the years, it has established a reputation as an all-round minivan which combines the MPV and SUV features in a unique way to Mitsubishi. The Delica series has been affectionately owned as a vehicle extending adventure horizons and creating leisure time that customers can enjoy with family and friends. As one of MMC's core models in the Japanese domestic market, in recent years the Delica series has been one of the prime movers in company sales.

The New Delica D:5 is available in diesel engine only. The current Delica D:5 model equipped with gasoline engine will review the equipment contents and remain in the lineup.

For more details, please refer to the New Delica D:5 website at (Japanese version):

About MITSUBISHI MOTORS

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Since the Mitsubishi group produced its first car more than a century ago, we have demonstrated an ambitious and often disruptive approach, developing new vehicle genres and pioneering cutting-edge technologies. Deeply rooted in Mitsubishi Motors' DNA, our brand strategy will appeal to ambitious drivers, willing to challenge conventional wisdom and ready to embrace change. Consistent with this mindset, Mitsubishi Motors introduced its new brand strategy in 2017, expressed in its 'Drive your Ambition' tagline - a combination of personal drive and forward attitude, and a reflection of the constant dialogue between the brand and its customers. Today Mitsubishi Motors is committed to continuous investment in innovative new technologies, attractive design and product development, bringing exciting and authentic new vehicles to customers around the world.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 04:36:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORAT
12:31aMITSUBISHI MOTOR'S NEW DELICA D : 5 All-round Minivan Goes on Sale
AQ
02/14NEW DELICA D : 5 All-round Minivan Goes on Sale
PU
02/14UPDATE2 : Renault's new chairman, Nissan show unity, put off sensitive issues
AQ
02/14Nissan and Renault reaffirm alliance, but avoid talk of Nissan chairmanship
RE
02/14Nissan and Renault reaffirm alliance, but avoid talk of Nissan chairmanship
RE
02/14Nissan and Renault reaffirm alliance, but avoid talk of Nissan chairmanship
RE
02/14Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi executives reaffirmed importance of alliance -..
RE
02/14Renault embarks on post-Ghosn era with lower profit goal
RE
02/14CARLOS GHOSN : Renault embarks on post-Ghosn era with lower profit goal
RE
02/14MITSUBISHI MOTORS : helps build new elementary school building in the Philippine..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 451 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 112 B
Finance 2019 446 B
Yield 2019 3,21%
P/E ratio 2019 8,49
P/E ratio 2020 7,67
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
Capitalization 955 B
Chart MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 809  JPY
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Osamu Masuko Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Trevor Mann Chief Operating Officer
Masao Kuruma Chief Information Officer
Harumi Sakamoto Non-Executive Director
Shunichi Miyanaga Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION11.54%8 599
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP7.09%194 599
VOLKSWAGEN2.12%82 456
DAIMLER7.38%60 581
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION16.26%54 970
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-0.44%51 646
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.