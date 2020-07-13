Log in
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

(7211)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 07/10
258 JPY   -4.44%
03:07aNikkei marks 1-month closing high on virus drug hopes, autos gain
07/12Nikkei rises on virus drug hopes, auto stocks surge
07/11Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn says helping everyone who stood by him
Nikkei marks 1-month closing high on virus drug hopes, autos gain

07/13/2020

TOKYO, July 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a one-month closing high on Monday, tracking a rally on Wall Street as a positive analysis on a potential COVID-19 drug offset investor fears over surging virus cases.

The benchmark Nikkei share average settled 2.22% higher at 22,784.74, its highest close since June 10, also helped by gains in auto stocks on upbeat industry data from China. On the index, there were 219 advancers against six decliners.

The broader Topix rose 2.46% to 1,573.02, with all 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange closing higher.

U.S. stocks gained on Friday as Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral remdesivir showed reduced risk of death in severely ill COVID-19 patients, but the company cautioned rigorous clinical trials were needed to confirm the benefit.

The Nasdaq posted its sixth record closing high in seven days, up 0.66%, while the Dow and the S&P 500 added 1.44% and 1.05%, respectively.

Another tailwind for the Tokyo stock market was a rise in Shanghai stocks, with the tech-heavy start-up index hitting its highest in more than 4-1/2 years on hopes of earnings improvement.

However, investor optimism was somewhat tempered ahead of an announcement on fresh coronavirus cases in Tokyo later in the day.

Highly cyclical mining, iron and steel , and airlines were the three top performers on the main bourse.

Auto stocks shined after data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed the world's biggest vehicle market expanded by 11.6% in June from a year earlier and registered strong growth for a third consecutive month.

Mazda Motor Corp spiked 8.76%, while Mitsubishi Motors Corp and Honda Motor Co Ltd gained 6.2% and 5.94%, respectively.

Among losers, Yaskawa Electric Corp edged down 0.36%, despite posting a smaller-than-expected drop in March-May group operating profit. (Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Subhranshu Sahu)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.44% 26075.3 Delayed Quote.-8.63%
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. 2.16% 76.32 Delayed Quote.17.45%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -2.98% 2636.5 End-of-day quote.-14.92%
MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION -2.48% 628 End-of-day quote.-33.05%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION -4.44% 258 End-of-day quote.-43.67%
NASDAQ 100 0.76% 10836.333146 Delayed Quote.24.08%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.66% 10617.443394 Delayed Quote.18.33%
NIKKEI 225 2.22% 22784.74 Real-time Quote.-5.77%
S&P 500 1.05% 3185.04 Delayed Quote.-1.42%
YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION -0.24% 4110 End-of-day quote.-1.44%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 782 B 16 663 M 16 663 M
Net income 2021 -54 291 M -508 M -508 M
Net cash 2021 97 497 M 912 M 912 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,41x
Yield 2021 0,32%
Capitalization 384 B 3 596 M 3 591 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 32 171
Free-Float 44,3%
Chart MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 292,85 JPY
Last Close Price 258,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 35,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takao Kato Chief Executive Officer & Director
Osamu Masuko Chairman & Representative Executive Officer
Koji Ikeya CFO, Executive VP, Head-Finance & Accounting
Masao Kuruma Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Shunichi Miyanaga Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION-43.67%3 596
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-14.86%170 156
VOLKSWAGEN AG-20.57%81 832
DAIMLER AG-25.71%44 390
BMW AG-19.76%42 834
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-14.92%42 634
