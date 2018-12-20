Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION    7211   JP3899800001

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (7211)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nissan, Renault bosses met one-on-one in Amsterdam, Nissan says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/20/2018 | 03:46am CET
Nissan Motor Co. announces measures to improve corporate governance

YOKOHAMA (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co CEO Hiroto Saikawa held a one-on-one meeting with the acting boss of automaker partner Renault in Amsterdam this week that led to "positive" and "productive" talks, the Japanese automaker said on Thursday.

Tensions have risen between Nissan and Renault since the arrest of top executive Carlos Ghosn in Japan over allegations he understated his salary at Nissan where he was promptly sacked as chairman while Renault has kept him on as chairman and CEO. Ghosn denies the allegations, his Japanese lawyer has told other media.

Saikawa had characterised the meetings with Thierry Bollore as "positive" and "productive", Nissan said in a statement, while declining to disclose the nature of the discussion.

It added that Saikawa remained ready to directly share with Renault the details of its internal investigation into Ghosn's alleged wrongdoing at any time.

Earlier this week, Saikawa said he would like to share the investigation details with Renault executives. Sources familiar with the matter say Nissan has briefed Renault lawyers on its findings relating to Ghosn's alleged misconduct, although Renault directors have yet to be given access to the full information.

The scandal has shaken the partnership between Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi Motors Corp, with Saikawa calling for changes to weaken Renault's control over Nissan.

Nissan has shunned demands from Renault to hold a shareholder meeting which would enable the French automaker to weigh in on Nissan's selection of Ghosn's replacement and other executive positions.

Renault owns 43.4 percent of Nissan, which holds a 15 percent stake in its French parent but has no voting rights. Nissan owns 34 percent of Mitsubishi.

Ghosn was charged in Japan last week alongside Nissan board member Greg Kelly and Nissan itself over their failure to declare $43 million in deferred income.

Ghosn and Kelly remain in custody and have had limited opportunity to respond to the allegations or defend themselves publicly.

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki and Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Jason Neely and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Maki Shiraki
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION -0.76% 652 End-of-day quote.-20.97%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -0.64% 922 End-of-day quote.-18.41%
RENAULT 0.20% 54.52 Real-time Quote.-35.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORAT
03:55aNissan, Renault bosses met one-on-one in Amsterdam, Nissan says
RE
03:47aCARLOS GHOSN : Renault, Nissan executives sought other ways to pay Ghosn - docum..
RE
03:46aNissan, Renault bosses met one-on-one in Amsterdam, Nissan says
RE
02:29aNissan says CEO had one-on-one meeting with Renault's acting boss
RE
12/19EXCLUSIVE : Renault-Nissan finances draw scrutiny in Ghosn scandal - documents
RE
12/19CARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn's U.S. Push Stressed Nissan -- WSJ
DJ
12/18Renault-Nissan leaders to meet amid alliance crisis
RE
12/18Renault-Nissan leaders to meet amid alliance crisis
RE
12/18Renault-Nissan leaders to meet amid alliance crisis
RE
12/18Nissan, Renault to meet for 2 days from Tues. to discuss alliance
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 463 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 113 B
Finance 2019 447 B
Yield 2019 3,15%
P/E ratio 2019 8,62
P/E ratio 2020 7,72
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
Capitalization 979 B
Chart MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 845  JPY
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Osamu Masuko Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Trevor Mann Chief Operating Officer
Masao Kuruma Chief Information Officer
Harumi Sakamoto Non-Executive Director
Shunichi Miyanaga Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION-20.97%8 713
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-7.37%196 728
VOLKSWAGEN-12.12%83 157
DAIMLER-33.47%57 392
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-15.39%54 460
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-14.86%49 258
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.