Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION    7211   JP3899800001

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (7211)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nissan, Renault not ready to discuss new capital ties - Saikawa

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/20/2019 | 10:15pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Nissan President and CEO Saikawa attends a news conference after Japanese media reported that Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn will be arrested, in Yokohama

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan CEO Hirota Saikawa said on Monday that he had not heard directly about a reported French proposal to integrate the Japanese carmaker's management with Renault, adding that it was not the time to discuss revising the partners' capital ties.

The Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday that a French government delegation had informed Tokyo that it would seek an integration of Renault and Nissan, most likely under the umbrella of a single holding company.

"Since I have not heard this directly, I cannot comment," Saikawa told reporters.

Asked about future capital ties, he said: "We are not at the stage for such discussions."

Japanese public broadcaster NHK quoted French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire as telling journalists that an integration proposal was "not on the table now".

The fresh reports of closer integration come as ousted Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn remains in detention following his Nov. 19 arrest and subsequent charges of financial misconduct, which he has denied.

Ghosn, under pressure from the French government, had pushed for a deeper tie-up between the two carmakers, including possibly a full merger, despite strong reservations at Nissan.

A source familiar with Nissan's thinking said the reported French proposal did not "make sense" given the two companies' different cultures, Renault's lower productivity and Nissan's bigger contribution of key technology.

"It's a virtual merger, I don't think it makes sense," the source said, adding he had not heard directly of such a French proposal.

Ghosn has asked a Tokyo District Court again to grant him bail after a request last week was denied, citing flight risk and concerns about evidence tampering.

A decision is expected on Monday.

Ghosn has offered to post stock he owns in the automaker as collateral, surrender his passports and submit to electronic tracking as part of a renewed effort to persuade a Tokyo court to grant him bail while he awaits trial on charges of financial misconduct, a spokeswoman for the car executive said. Any bail must be paid in cash.

Ghosn spearheaded Nissan's turnaround two decades ago, and his arrest has jolted the auto industry, while muddying the outlook for Nissan's three-way alliance with Renault and Mitsubishi Motors Corp.

Renault, which dominates the partnership through its 43.4 percent stake in Nissan, is expected to meet within days to consider potential candidates to replace Ghosn as chief executive officer and chairman.

The co-chair of a committee set up by Nissan to examine the root cause of Ghosn's alleged financial misconduct and propose corporate governance reforms said on Sunday he believed Ghosn may have had questionable ethical standards.

"Having read the report on the internal investigation, my initial impression was that the head of the company may have had questionable ethical standards," committee co-chair Seiichiro Nishioka told a briefing late on Sunday after the panel held its first meeting.

(Reporting by Kwiyeon Ha; Writing by Linda Sieg; Editing by Stephen Coates)

By Linda Sieg
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 1.67% 669 End-of-day quote.16.96%
NIKKEI 225 1.27% 20666.07 Real-time Quote.3.25%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 0.71% 913.5 End-of-day quote.6.70%
RENAULT 1.73% 57.1 Real-time Quote.4.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORAT
10:17pNISSAN, RENAULT NOT READY TO DISCUSS : Saikawa
RE
10:15pNissan, Renault not ready to discuss new capital ties - Saikawa
RE
08:50pDetained ex-Nissan chairman Ghosn offers stock, passports for bail
RE
08:18pCARLOS GHOSN : Detained ex-Nissan chairman Ghosn offers stock, passports for bai..
RE
05:52pMITSUBISHI MOTORS : QAC's special offer on Mitsubishi SUVs
AQ
03:39pGhosn may have had questionable ethics, co-chair of external Nissan probe say..
RE
03:33pGhosn may have had questionable ethics, co-chair of external Nissan probe say..
RE
01/19CARLOS GHOSN : Michelin boss a possible successor to Ghosn at Renault - France f..
RE
01/19CARLOS GHOSN : Nissan, Mitsubishi Detail Ghosn Allegations -- WSJ
DJ
01/18Ghosn received $9 million improperly from Nissan-Mitsubishi JV - companies
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 459 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 113 B
Finance 2019 448 B
Yield 2019 3,09%
P/E ratio 2019 8,77
P/E ratio 2020 7,87
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
Capitalization 997 B
Chart MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 842  JPY
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Osamu Masuko Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Trevor Mann Chief Operating Officer
Masao Kuruma Chief Information Officer
Harumi Sakamoto Non-Executive Director
Shunichi Miyanaga Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION16.96%9 079
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP10.00%201 988
VOLKSWAGEN4.85%83 398
DAIMLER10.85%61 848
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION15.43%54 494
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE3.73%54 191
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.