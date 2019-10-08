Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

(7211)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nissan names executive Uchida as next CEO, Gupta as COO: sources

10/08/2019
FILE PHOTO: The logos of car manufacturers Renault and Nissan are seen in front of dealerships of the companies in Reims

TOKYO/PARIS (Reuters) - The board of Nissan Motor Co has picked Senior Vice President Makoto Uchida as its next chief executive and Ashwani Gupta as its chief operating officer, two sources said on Tuesday, following a board meeting of the scandal-hit automaker.

Directors at Nissan, including those from top shareholder Renault, voted unanimously in favor of the two executives, one of the sources said. Both of the sources spoke on condition of anonymity.

No one was immediately available for comment at Nissan. The automaker was due to hold a news conference at 1130 GMT.

The decision, earlier reported by the Nikkei newspaper, comes after months of turmoil at Japan's second-largest automaker following the downfall of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn last year and the departure of former CEO Hiroto Saikawa last month.

Ghosn is awaiting trial in Tokyo on financial misconduct charges that he denies.

Saikawa was forced to step down after he admitted to being improperly overpaid.

The internal strife also has implications for Nissan's often difficult relationship with Renault

Uchida was not seen as one of the frontrunners in the race to be the next chief executive, Reuters has reported.

The India-born Gupta is currently COO of alliance junior partner Mitsubishi Motors Corp

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki in Tokyo, Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing and Gilles Guillaume in Paris; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Louise Heavens)

By Maki Shiraki and Gilles Guillaume
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 0.21% 469 End-of-day quote.-18.01%
NIKKEI 225 0.99% 21587.78 Real-time Quote.6.97%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -0.45% 657.1 End-of-day quote.-23.24%
RENAULT -0.99% 49.93 Real-time Quote.-7.57%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 495 B
EBIT 2020 72 897 M
Net income 2020 61 745 M
Finance 2020 284 B
Yield 2020 4,21%
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
P/E ratio 2021 9,63x
EV / Sales2020 0,17x
EV / Sales2021 0,16x
Capitalization 698 B
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 515,00  JPY
Last Close Price 469,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 66,3%
Spread / Average Target 9,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takao Kato Chief Executive Officer
Osamu Masuko Chairman
Ashwani Gupta Chief Operating Officer & Executive Officer
Koji Ikeya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Masao Kuruma Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION-18.01%6 458
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION13.04%186 192
VOLKSWAGEN AG6.92%85 832
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY3.89%53 511
DAIMLER AG-4.59%53 218
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-2.50%45 573
