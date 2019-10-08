Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsubishi Motors Corporation    7211   JP3899800001

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

(7211)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nissan pins hopes on surprise CEO choice to lead revival

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 09:22am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Nissan logo is seen at Nissan car plant in Sunderland

TOKYO (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co named a relative outsider who joined the automaker mid-career as its next CEO on Tuesday, picking Makoto Uchida in a surprise move that was immediately seen as positive for its strained ties with top shareholder Renault.

Uchida, a senior vice president known for his unflagging work ethic and relentless focus on cost control, was described by one long-time associate who spoke on condition of anonymity as a "foreigner with a Japanese face" - a straight talker who was direct and to the point in conversations.

Uchida will be joined by newly appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) Ashwani Gupta, currently COO of junior partner Mitsubishi Motors Corp, in trying to revive a business hit by plunging profits and management scandal.

Japan's second-largest automaker has been shaken by the arrest of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn last year on allegations of financial misconduct, which he denies, and the more recent departure of CEO Hiroto Saikawa after he admitted to being improperly overpaid.

How the 58-year-old Uchida will turn the company around - particularly its business in the United States - and repair ties with Renault will now be a focus for investors.

"Strong leadership is required," Yasushi Kimura, Nissan's chairman, told a news conference. "Group leadership, where they all support each other, will be more transparent."

One source close to Renault described the selection as "a victory for the alliance", saying that both men knew the business and were ready to help Nissan recover.

Former China chief Jun Seki, who was widely seen as one of the top contenders for the CEO job, will be vice COO, the company said.

The new appointees will take up their positions by Jan. 1.

The Uchida associate described him as a "Japanese person who isn't really Japanese inside. Very direct in his language, to the point, easy to understand."

Unlike other top executives he has not spent his entire career at Nissan, having joined in 2003 from Nissho Iwai, now part of trading house Sojitz.

Directors at Nissan, including those from top shareholder Renault, voted unanimously in favour of the two executives, a source said.

Uchida was not seen as one of the frontrunners in the race to be the next chief executive, Reuters has reported.

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki and Kevin Buckland in Tokyo, Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing and Gilles Guillaume in Paris; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Edmund Blair and Mark Potter)

By Maki Shiraki and Kevin Buckland
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 0.21% 469 End-of-day quote.-18.01%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -0.45% 657.1 End-of-day quote.-23.24%
RENAULT -0.32% 50.18 Real-time Quote.-7.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORAT
09:22aNissan pins hopes on surprise CEO choice to lead revival
RE
08:27aNissan names darkhorse candidate Uchida as next CEO, Gupta as COO
RE
07:53aNISSAN MOTOR : names senior VP Uchida as next CEO, replacing Saikawa
AQ
07:10aNISSAN TO APPOINT UCHIDA AS NEXT CEO : Nikkei
RE
02:48aCARLOS GHOSN : Nissan Staff With Ghosn Ties Under Fire -- WSJ
DJ
10/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 495 B
EBIT 2020 72 897 M
Net income 2020 61 745 M
Finance 2020 284 B
Yield 2020 4,21%
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
P/E ratio 2021 9,63x
EV / Sales2020 0,17x
EV / Sales2021 0,16x
Capitalization 700 B
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 515,00  JPY
Last Close Price 469,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 66,3%
Spread / Average Target 9,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takao Kato Chief Executive Officer
Osamu Masuko Chairman
Ashwani Gupta Chief Operating Officer & Executive Officer
Koji Ikeya Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Masao Kuruma Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION-18.01%6 525
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION13.04%186 192
VOLKSWAGEN AG6.92%85 832
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY3.89%53 511
DAIMLER AG-4.59%53 218
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-2.50%45 573
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group