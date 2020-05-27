Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Mitsubishi Motors Corporation    7211   JP3899800001

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION

(7211)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Renault-Nissan announce plan to deepen cooperation to ensure group's survival

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 04:11am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logos of car manufacturers Renault and Nissan are seen in front of dealerships of the companies in Reims

Renault, Nissan Motor Co and Mitsubishi Motors Corp on Wednesday announced details of a new strategy plan pledging to deepen cooperation in developing and producing cars to survive as an automaking group.

The three carmakers are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic which engulfed them just as they were trying to rework their partnership after the arrest in 2018 and subsequent ousting of its chairman and chief architect, Carlos Ghosn.

The reworked alliance will focus on more systematic divisions of labour, with one partner leading for a particular type of vehicle and geography while the others follow.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; editing by Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 3.47% 298 End-of-day quote.-34.93%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. 5.10% 393.8 End-of-day quote.-38.09%
RENAULT 13.42% 21.845 Real-time Quote.-54.59%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORAT
04:57aFROM BOOM TO BOTTOM : Renault and Nissan bet on deeper cooperation
RE
04:23aMITSUBISHI MOTORS : Alliance new cooperation business model to support member-co..
PU
04:19aJEAN-DOMINIQUE SENARD : Renault's Senard says it does not need to merge with Nis..
RE
04:18aRenault has no problems in relations with French state, chairman says
RE
04:12aRenault and Nissan deepen cooperation in bid for survival
RE
04:11aRenault-Nissan announce plan to deepen cooperation to ensure group's survival
RE
04:05aMITSUBISHI MOTORS : eK X and eK Wagon Achieve Top Ratings for Preventive and Col..
AQ
03:38aURGENT : Nissan-Renault-M'bishi group aims for 40% cut in vehicle investment
AQ
05/26Renault and Nissan rebuild their alliance to ride out the coronavirus storm
RE
05/26MITSUBISHI MOTORS : Main events scheduled for Wednesday, May 27
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 298 B
EBIT 2020 12 000 M
Net income 2020 -26 000 M
Finance 2020 233 B
Yield 2020 3,36%
P/E ratio 2020 -17,1x
P/E ratio 2021 -8,21x
EV / Sales2020 0,09x
EV / Sales2021 0,21x
Capitalization 444 B
Chart MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 332,14 JPY
Last Close Price 298,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 101%
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Takao Kato Chief Executive Officer & Director
Osamu Masuko Chairman & Representative Executive Officer
Koji Ikeya CFO, Executive VP, Head-Finance & Accounting
Masao Kuruma Chief Information Officer & Executive Officer
Shunichi Miyanaga Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION-34.93%4 121
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-13.81%170 902
VOLKSWAGEN AG-22.36%78 002
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-11.47%44 016
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-25.14%39 211
DAIMLER AG-33.85%38 384
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group