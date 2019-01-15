Tokyo court denies request for Nissan Ghosn's release on bail

Log in
01/15/2019 | 02:12am EST
FILE PHOTO: Carlos Ghosn, chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, attends at the Tomorrow In Motion event on the eve of press day at the Paris Auto Show, in Paris

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Tokyo District Court on Tuesday denied former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn's request for release on bail after his indictment last week on two new charges, including for aggravated breach of trust.

Ghosn awaits a lengthy criminal trial that could be as long as six months away, after his surprise arrest on Nov. 19.

Last week, Ghosn was indicted for aggravated breach of trust for temporarily transferring personal investment losses to Nissan in 2008, and under-reporting his salary for three years through March 2018. He has denied the charges.

It is rare in Japan for defendants who deny their charges to be granted bail ahead of trial.

The arrest of the once-feted executive, who masterminded Nissan's financial turnaround two decades ago, sent shockwaves through the auto industry and rocked Nissan's alliance with Mitsubishi Motors Corp and France's Renault.

Ghosn has since been removed from chairmanship positions at Nissan and Mitsubishi, but remains chairman and chief executive at Renault.

The French government, Renault's biggest shareholder, will support Renault's decision to keep Ghosn at its helm unless it becomes clear he will be "chronically incapacitated" by the Japanese investigation, officials said on Monday.

Tuesday is likely to see "important developments" in relation to that question, one French official said.

The case has also put Japan's criminal justice system under international scrutiny and sparked criticism for some of its practices, including keeping suspects in detention for long periods and prohibiting defence lawyers from being present during interrogations, which can last eight hours a day.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 1.26% 643 End-of-day quote.12.41%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 0.86% 905.5 End-of-day quote.5.77%
RENAULT 1.37% 56.1 Real-time Quote.2.84%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 459 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 113 B
Finance 2019 448 B
Yield 2019 3,22%
P/E ratio 2019 8,43
P/E ratio 2020 7,57
EV / Sales 2019 0,21x
EV / Sales 2020 0,19x
Capitalization 958 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 842  JPY
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Osamu Masuko Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Trevor Mann Chief Operating Officer
Masao Kuruma Chief Information Officer
Harumi Sakamoto Non-Executive Director
Shunichi Miyanaga Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION12.41%8 817
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP10.37%201 900
VOLKSWAGEN3.74%85 157
DAIMLER7.33%60 465
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE1.26%54 815
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD13.21%52 441
