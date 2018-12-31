Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION    7211   JP3899800001

MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (7211)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tokyo court says extends detention of Nissan's Ghosn until January 11

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2018 | 09:44am CET

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Tokyo District Court said on Monday it has extended the detention of ousted Nissan Motor Co chairman Carlos Ghosn by 10 days until Jan. 11.

Ghosn, accused of aggravated breach of trust, is facing allegations of making the car maker shoulder 1.85 billion yen (13.2 million pounds) in personal investment losses.

The latest extension will see Ghosn remain in Tokyo's main detention centre, where he has been confined since his first arrest on Nov. 19 on allegations of financial misconduct.

Since then, he has been re-arrested twice over the latest allegations and on claims that he underreported his Nissan salary for a prolonged period. He denies the allegations.

Calls to the office of Ghosn's lawyer, Motonari Otsuru, were not answered on Monday, an unofficial holiday in Japan.

A Nissan spokesman said the car maker was not in a position to comment on the latest development in the case.

"The company's own investigation is ongoing, and its scope continues to broaden," the spokesman said.

The decision to extend Ghosn's time in detention comes a day before his 10-day detention period for the latest allegation was set to expire on Tuesday, and follows the release of former Nissan executive Greg Kelly on bail last week after a court ruled against extending his detention while he awaits trial.

Both Ghosn and Kelly were initially arrested in late November and have been charged with underreporting Ghosn's salary at Nissan over a five-year period from 2010. Both deny the charges.

Nissan's board in November fired Ghosn as chairman and Kelly as representative director, although both men technically still remain board members who can only be removed by shareholders.

Ghosn's arrest has rocked the auto industry and strained Nissan's ties with French automaking partner Renault, where Ghosn still remains chairman and CEO.

Ghosn served as CEO of Nissan for more than a decade through 2017 and concurrently held the chairman position at Renault, Nissan and partner Mitsubishi Motors Corp until his arrest.

The three automakers are linked by a complicated share-holding structure under which Renault holds a 43.4 percent stake in Nissan, and Nissan holds a 15 percent stake in Renault, with no voting rights. Nissan holds a 34 percent stake in Mitsubishi Motors.

Since Ghosn's arrest, Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa has called for changes to weaken the clout of controlling shareholder Renault.

Ghosn's arrest has also put Japan's criminal justice system under international scrutiny and sparked criticism for some of its practices, including keeping suspects in detention for long periods and prohibiting defence lawyers from being present during interrogations, which can last eight hours a day.

Ghosn is being held in the spartan Tokyo Detention Centre, a tower-like structure in the eastern part of Tokyo, over New Year in addition to Christmas.

The detention centre, with its many rules and restrictions, makes for a stark contrast with his comfortable, globe-trotting lifestyle.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Additional reporting and writing by Naomi Tajitsu and Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Christopher Cushing)

By Daniel Leussink
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION -1.15% 602 End-of-day quote.-27.03%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -0.51% 880.3 End-of-day quote.-22.10%
RENAULT 1.13% 54.66 Real-time Quote.-35.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORAT
09:45aTokyo court says extends detention of Nissan's Ghosn until January 11
RE
09:44aTokyo court says extends detention of Nissan's Ghosn until January 11
RE
12/27CARLOS GHOSN : the 'cost killer' consumed by scandal
AQ
12/26CARLOS GHOSN : New allegations against Ghosn concern payments to Saudi businessm..
RE
12/26Nissan's Kelly examined at Japanese hospital after securing bail
RE
12/26MITSUBISHI MOTORS : Announces Production, Sales and Export Figures for November ..
PU
12/25Nissan's Kelly released on bail as Tokyo court rejects prosecutors' plea
RE
12/25Nissan's Kelly granted bail by Tokyo court; Christmas release possible
RE
12/25Nissan's Kelly granted bail by Tokyo court; Christmas release possible
RE
12/24Japan court extends Ghosn detention by 10 days
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 459 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 113 B
Finance 2019 448 B
Yield 2019 3,44%
P/E ratio 2019 7,89
P/E ratio 2020 7,08
EV / Sales 2019 0,18x
EV / Sales 2020 0,17x
Capitalization 897 B
Chart MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 842  JPY
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Osamu Masuko Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Trevor Mann Chief Operating Officer
Masao Kuruma Chief Information Officer
Harumi Sakamoto Non-Executive Director
Shunichi Miyanaga Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION-27.03%8 207
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-12.25%189 289
VOLKSWAGEN-16.54%83 384
DAIMLER-35.16%57 851
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-18.58%54 030
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-26.25%47 447
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.