Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma : NMPA accepts our filing for TENELIA, a treatment agent for type 2 diabetes mellitus in China

September 24th, 2019

NMPA accepts our filing for TENELIA,

a treatment agent for type 2 diabetes mellitus in China

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC) (Head Office: Chuo-ku, Osaka;

President & Representative Director, CEO: Masayuki Mitsuka), announced today that the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) accepted MTPC's filing through Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Development (Beijing) Co., Ltd., which is MTPC's R&D subsidiary in China for TENELIA (generic name: teneligliptin hydrobromide hydrate; Japan name: TENELIA® 20 mg tablets), a treatment agent for type 2 diabetes mellitus.

TENELIA®, originating in Japan, is a dipeptidyl peptidase-4(DPP-4) inhibitor discovered by MTPC. TENELIA® has made it highly effective in lowering each of the postprandial blood glucose levels, as well as fasting blood glucose levels, with once-a-day administration. TENELIA® needs no dose adjustments according to the levels of renal or hepatic dysfunction, so that TENELIA® can be used to treat a wide range of patients with diabetes.

China has about 120 million people with diabetes* (as of 2017), the largest in the world, and China accounts for approximately 30% of the total number of worldwide patients with diabetes. This proportion is expected to continue increasing.

Tianjin Tanabe Seiyaku Co., Ltd. (Tianjin Tanabe), MTPC's manufacturing and sales subsidiary in China, has concluded a strategic agreement to promote TENELIA® with Servier (Tianjin) Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Servier Tianjin) in February 2019. In collaboration with Servier Tianjin, which in China has approximately 700 medical representatives (MRs) specializing in diabetes, Tianjin Tanabe will contribute to early market penetration and product value maximization of TENELIA®.

By providing a new option for the treatment of diabetes in China, the second largest pharmaceutical market in the world, MTPC shows its continued resolve to help patients in China.

*Source: International Diabetes Federation (IDF)

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Corporate Communications Department

Media contacts: TEL: +81 6 6205 5119

Investor contacts: TEL: +81 6 6205 5110

1/2