Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp    4508   JP3469000008

MITSUBISHI TANABE PHARMA CORP

(4508)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma : NMPA accepts our filing for TENELIA, a treatment agent for type 2 diabetes mellitus in China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 12:52am EDT

September 24th, 2019

NMPA accepts our filing for TENELIA,

a treatment agent for type 2 diabetes mellitus in China

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC) (Head Office: Chuo-ku, Osaka;

President & Representative Director, CEO: Masayuki Mitsuka), announced today that the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) accepted MTPC's filing through Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Development (Beijing) Co., Ltd., which is MTPC's R&D subsidiary in China for TENELIA (generic name: teneligliptin hydrobromide hydrate; Japan name: TENELIA® 20 mg tablets), a treatment agent for type 2 diabetes mellitus.

TENELIA®, originating in Japan, is a dipeptidyl peptidase-4(DPP-4) inhibitor discovered by MTPC. TENELIA® has made it highly effective in lowering each of the postprandial blood glucose levels, as well as fasting blood glucose levels, with once-a-day administration. TENELIA® needs no dose adjustments according to the levels of renal or hepatic dysfunction, so that TENELIA® can be used to treat a wide range of patients with diabetes.

China has about 120 million people with diabetes* (as of 2017), the largest in the world, and China accounts for approximately 30% of the total number of worldwide patients with diabetes. This proportion is expected to continue increasing.

Tianjin Tanabe Seiyaku Co., Ltd. (Tianjin Tanabe), MTPC's manufacturing and sales subsidiary in China, has concluded a strategic agreement to promote TENELIA® with Servier (Tianjin) Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Servier Tianjin) in February 2019. In collaboration with Servier Tianjin, which in China has approximately 700 medical representatives (MRs) specializing in diabetes, Tianjin Tanabe will contribute to early market penetration and product value maximization of TENELIA®.

By providing a new option for the treatment of diabetes in China, the second largest pharmaceutical market in the world, MTPC shows its continued resolve to help patients in China.

*Source: International Diabetes Federation (IDF)

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Corporate Communications Department

Media contacts: TEL: +81 6 6205 5119

Investor contacts: TEL: +81 6 6205 5110

1/2

About TENELIA

In Japan, approval for TENELIA (generic name: teneligliptin hydrobromide hydrate,

Japan name: TENELIA® 20 mg tablets), a treatment agent for type 2 diabetes mellitus, was received in June 2012, with approval for a partial change in its indication received in December 2013. In Korea, approval for use of TENELIA in combination with biguanide agents was received in April 2014. Development of TENELIA is being promoted not only in China, where application has just been filed, but also in other ASEAN countries.

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Development (Beijing) Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Development (Beijing) Co., Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary founded by MTPC in Beijing, China, in 2006. The company is engaged in self-promoted clinical development aimed at receiving marketing approval of pharmaceuticals in China. As a key base of the MTPC group in China, it promotes business in China by developing new drugs and receiving their approval in the country, thereby seeking to enhance MTPC's corporate value.

About Tianjin Tanabe Seiyaku Co., Ltd.

Tianjin Tanabe Seiyaku Co., Ltd. was founded in Tianjin, China, in 1993 through joint financing from Tianjin Lisheng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and MTPC. The company is engaged in the manufacture and sales of pharmaceuticals in China. As a core company of the MTPC group in China, the company seeks to contribute to medical needs in China through the manufacture and sales of high quality pharmaceuticals with the MTPC brand, particularly cardiovascular drugs, gastrointestinal drugs, and anti-allergic agents for patients in China.

2/2

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 04:51:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUBISHI TANABE PHARMA C
12:52aMITSUBISHI TANABE PHARMA : NMPA accepts our filing for TENELIA, a treatment agen..
PU
09/18Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma and Daiichi Sankyo announce alliance for ALS treatme..
AQ
09/17MITSUBISHI TANABE PHARMA : Included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific..
PU
08/29MITSUBISHI TANABE PHARMA : Monitoring indicators on “Materiality”
PU
08/12Influenza Vaccines Market is Expected to Surpass USD 6 billion by 2025 | Key ..
AQ
04/26Salix Enters Into Exclusive License Agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma t..
AQ
04/16ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies Announces Research License Agreement with Mitsubis..
AQ
04/06AnGes Obtains Conditional Approval in Japan for HGF Gene Therapy to Treat Cri..
AQ
03/27MITSUBISHI TANABE PHARMA CORP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/20Akebia Therapeutics Announces Preliminary Full-Year 2018 Financial Results an..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 392 B
EBIT 2020 14 017 M
Net income 2020 6 689 M
Finance 2020 341 B
Yield 2020 4,48%
P/E ratio 2020 86,0x
P/E ratio 2021 45,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,92x
EV / Sales2021 0,91x
Capitalization 700 B
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI TANABE PHARMA C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 1 291,11  JPY
Last Close Price 1 249,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 52,1%
Spread / Average Target 3,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
President, CEO & Representative Director
Director, Head-Finance & Accounting
Representative Director
Independent Director
Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI TANABE PHARMA CORP-19.05%6 489
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.01%347 446
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.17.11%245 289
MERCK AND COMPANY11.45%218 042
PFIZER-15.95%202 934
NOVARTIS16.11%199 009
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group