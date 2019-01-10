Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Devin Long Named Managing Director Within the Corporate Real Estate Group

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MUFG, one of the world's leading financial groups, today announced that Devin Long has joined the Corporate Real Estate group as Managing Director of Strategy, Planning and Client Relationship Management, effective December 17.



Mr. Long will be based in San Diego and report to Managing Director of Corporate Real Estate Dave Sudderth.



Mr. Long will be responsible for leading the strategic planning and client relationship management of MUFG's administrative office portfolio throughout the Americas. As part of the firm's new strategic planning function, Mr. Long will focus on merging supply-side portfolio opportunities with client demand that will be applied across the enterprise.

"Devin is a seasoned Corporate Real Estate executive with substantial experience in portfolio optimization, international strategy, and relationship management," said Sudderth. "He is an ideal fit for the organization and we are thrilled to have him on our team."



Prior to joining MUFG, Mr. Long was instrumental in the integration and optimization of the real estate portfolio during the merger of Countywide and Bank of America. He has also served in a variety of executive leadership roles during his tenure at Bank of America.

He holds an International Master of Business Administration from the University of South Carolina and a Bachelor's degree in Finance and History from Seattle Pacific University in Washington.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.'s U.S. Operations including MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation

The U.S. operations of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG), one of the world's leading financial groups, has total assets of $326.5 billion at September 30, 2018. As part of that total, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation (MUAH), a financial holding company, bank holding company and intermediate holding company, has total assets of $161.0 billion at September 30, 2018. MUAH's main subsidiaries are MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. MUFG Union Bank, N.A. provides a wide range of financial services to consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies, and major corporations. As of September 30, 2018, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 354 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York and Georgia, as well as 22 PurePoint® Financial Centers. MUFG Securities Americas Inc. is a registered securities broker-dealer which engages in capital markets origination transactions, private placements, collateralized financings, securities borrowing and lending transactions, and domestic and foreign debt and equities securities transactions. MUAH is owned by MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG Bank, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Venezuela, and Canada. Visit https://www.unionbank.com or www.mufgamericas.com for more information.

About MUFG Union Bank and MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation

1 Exchange rate of 1 USD=¥113.6 (JPY) as of September 28, 2018

