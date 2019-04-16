Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : MUFG's Project Finance Group Continues to Collect Top Honors

NEW YORK, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), Inc.'s Project Finance group continues to add to its impressive collection of achievements, winning 2018 Global Bank of the Year honors from two of the sector's most trusted media outlets, in addition to claiming its 10th consecutive year in first place according to a key industry ranking.

MUFG is the world's fifth-largest financial institution by assets with approximately $2.7 trillion.

Both Project Finance International and IJGlobal acknowledged MUFG with its top annual award; IJGlobal also recognized the bank's Project Finance business by naming it North America Bank of the Year and Latin America Bank of the Year.

In capturing the top slot for the 10th straight year in Thomson Reuters' 2018 rankings for Bookrunner for Project Finance in the Americas, MUFG earned a market share of more than 10%. Among MUFG's top transactions were the underwriting of loans to finance Starwood Property Trust's acquisition of General Electric's energy-finance business, and Capital Dynamics' acquisition and refinancing of 8point3 Energy Partners.

"MUFG is proud to command such a defining role in project finance around the world," said Erik Codrington, Head of Project Finance for MUFG in the Americas. "These latest achievements are a testament to the hard work, talent and dedication from the world-class professionals in our group. While these accolades are meaningful, our primary goal remains unchanged: to deliver the highest caliber of support and service to our valued clients."

Additional Awards

In the Project Finance International Loan League Tables for 2018, MUFG also ranked as Top Global Initial Mandated Lead Arranger (MLA) for the seventh consecutive year, Top Global Bookrunner for the second consecutive year, and Top MLA in the Americas for the ninth consecutive year.

Along with the honors mentioned above, MUFG was acknowledged with nine additional citations by IJGlobal:

Latin America Upstream Oil & Gas Deal of the Year

Latin America Water Deal of the Year

of the Year North America Refinancing Deal of the Year

North America Public-Private Partnership Deal of the Year

North America Solar Deal of the Year

of the Year North America Transmission/Distribution Deal of the Year

North America Wind Deal of the Year

of the Year North America Storage Deal of the Year

of the Year North America M&A Deal of the Year

Earlier this year, MUFG was recognized as the top global Lead Arranger in financing clean-energy and energy-smart technologies for 2018. The ranking, released as part of Bloomberg's annual New Energy Finance league table, placed MUFG as No. 1 among private-sector banks for the third consecutive year, and for the seventh time in the past nine years.

A Year of Record Loan Volumes for Project Finance

In the Americas, project finance loans in 2018 reached $96 billion from 319 deals, up 23.9% from 2017, the highest volume on record for the region. The United States was the most active country, with $57.8 billion from 159 transactions, up 48.2% from the previous year.

Global project finance loans for 2018 totaled $282.7 billion across 871 transactions, a 21.7% increase from 2017, posting the highest volume on record. The power sector led this record-breaking market activity with $137.6 billion from 560 deals, up 12% from the previous year and accounting for 48.7% of total issuance.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.'s U.S. Operations including MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation

The U.S. operations of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG), one of the world's leading financial groups, has total assets of $337.4 billion at December 31, 2018. As part of that total, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation (MUAH), a financial holding company, bank holding company and intermediate holding company, has total assets of $168.1 billion at December 31, 2018. MUAH's main subsidiaries are MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. MUFG Union Bank, N.A. provides a wide range of financial services to consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies, and major corporations. As of December 31, 2018, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 352 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York and Georgia, as well as 22 PurePoint® Financial Centers. MUFG Securities Americas Inc. is a registered securities broker-dealer which engages in capital markets origination transactions, private placements, collateralized financings, securities borrowing and lending transactions, and domestic and foreign debt and equities securities transactions. MUAH is owned by MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG Bank, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Venezuela, and Canada. Visit https://www.unionbank.com or www.mufgamericas.com for more information.

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with over 1,800 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 150,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.

