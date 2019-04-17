Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Negin Banaei Joins Union Bank as Private Wealth Advisor in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Bank today announced that Negin Banaei has joined as a Private Wealth Advisor serving the San Diego market. Ms. Banaei will report to Stephen Sherline, Managing Director, Private Wealth Management, and will be based out of Union Bank's downtown San Diego office.

In her role, Ms. Banaei will partner with a team of Union Bank strategists and experts to deliver customized banking, credit, and wealth management solutions to affluent and high net worth individuals and families.

"We are thrilled to welcome Negin to our Private Wealth Management team," said Sherline. "Negin's robust understanding of comprehensive wealth planning and the innovative strategies required to address the complex financial lives of our clients and execute their plans make her an invaluable part of our team."

Ms. Banaei joins the bank with more than 14 years of experience in the wealth management space in the areas of banking, credit and custom lending; retirement and investment advisory solutions; and estate and wealth transition planning. In addition, Ms. Banaei has specialized in insurance, liquidity management and business succession planning.

Most recently Ms. Banaei served as a Senior Private Client Advisor, Vice President for Bank of the West Wealth Management where she was responsible for providing wealth management strategies for the bank's high net worth clients in the San Diego market. She previously held the positions of Vice President and Premier Relationship Advisor with HSBC Securities as well as Private Banker for Wells Fargo.

Ms. Banaei attended the University of California Davis and received her Bachelor of Science from Golden Gate University.

