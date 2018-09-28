Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Union Bank Expands San Francisco Wealth Management Team

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Bank today announced that Jason Whong has joined its Wealth Markets team in San Francisco as a Director, Senior Wealth Strategist. He reports to Jason P. Liu, Head of Wealth Planning and Director of Sales Development and Training for Wealth Markets.

Whong will assist the Bank's most affluent clientele in the San Francisco area in designing and implementing tailored wealth planning strategies, including estate planning, income tax strategies, business succession, and legacy and philanthropic planning.

"Union Bank has a long and proud history of helping families, business owners and individuals manage the complexities of their wealth," said Liu "We are thrilled to welcome Jason to our talented team of experienced wealth management professionals. His extensive experience in wealth and tax planning along with his knowledge of the San Francisco market will help us serve our local clientele and expand our presence in the region."

Prior to joining the bank, Whong served as a wealth planning strategist at U.S. Bank in San Francisco. While there he assisted clients and served as the subject matter expert and technical resource in tax matters for the bank's wealth management division. Prior to that, he served as a director at Montage Services, Inc., a tax and audit firm. He previously worked for law firms Seyfarth Shaw LLP; Gray Cary Ware and Freidenrich LLP; and Graham and James LLP.

"Union Bank has built a solid reputation for delivering expert wealth solutions," said Whong. "I'm excited to work with Jason and join the bank's outstanding team of Wealth advisors in assisting our clients and growing our San Francisco business."



Whong earned a master's of laws degree (LL.M.) in taxation from New York University School of Law; a Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree from Santa Clara University School of Law; and a bachelor's degree in business administration from San Jose State University. He is a member of the State Bar of California and the California Board of Accountancy; and he holds a California Department of Insurance license.

About The Private Bank

The Private Bank is an exclusive part of Union Bank dedicated to the financial needs of high net worth individuals, non-profit organizations, business owners, corporate executives and professional service firms. The Private Bank is built around teams of wealth management professionals who deliver customized solutions centered on each client's unique goals and dreams.

About MUFG Union Bank, N.A.

As of June 30, 2018, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 355 branches, comprised primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York and Georgia, as well as 22 PurePoint Financial Centers. We provide a wide spectrum of corporate, commercial and retail banking and wealth management solutions to meet the needs of customers. We also offer an extensive portfolio of value-added solutions for customers, including investment banking, personal and corporate trust, global custody, transaction banking, capital markets, and other services. With assets of $123.8 billion, as of June 30, 2018, MUFG Union Bank has strong capital reserves, credit ratings and capital ratios relative to peer banks. MUFG Union Bank is a proud member of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE: MUFG), one of the world's largest financial organizations with total assets of approximately ¥299.1 trillion (JPY) or $2.7 trillion (USD)¹, as of June 30, 2018. The corporate headquarters (principal executive office) for MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation, which is the financial holding company, and MUFG Union Bank, is in New York City. The main banking office of MUFG Union Bank is in San Francisco, California.

1 Exchange rate of 1 USD=¥110.5 (JPY) as of June 29, 2018

Wealth planning strategies have legal, tax, accounting and other implications. Prior to implementing any wealth planning strategy, clients should consult their legal, tax, accounting, and other advisers.

©2018 MUFG Union Bank, N.A. All rights reserved. Member FDIC.

Union Bank is a registered trademark and brand name of MUFG Union Bank, N.A.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/union-bank-expands-san-francisco-wealth-management-team-300721091.html

SOURCE MUFG Union Bank, N.A.