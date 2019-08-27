Union Bank : Strengthens Technology Finance Team with Key Hires in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Bank today announced that it has hired four technology industry specialists to join the Technology Banking Group, all based out of the San Jose office. The appointments reflect a continued focus on expanding Union Bank's technology vertical to meet the needs of both business banking and middle market clients.

Gavin Tripp joins as Director and Business Development Officer, overseeing the business development efforts for the emerging markets and technology practice, with a focus on early stage companies that have successfully achieved venture capital rounds of funding. Mr. Tripp has 25 years of experience and was previously a Business Development Officer for Wells Fargo, serving as team lead for all Business Development Officers in the West region.

joins as Director and Business Development Officer, overseeing the business development efforts for the emerging markets and technology practice, with a focus on early stage companies that have successfully achieved venture capital rounds of funding. Mr. Tripp has 25 years of experience and was previously a Business Development Officer for Wells Fargo, serving as team lead for all Business Development Officers in the West region. Michael Spaay joins as Director and Senior Relationship Manager, responsible for managing, developing and providing insights for emerging and middle market technology companies throughout the San Francisco Bay Area . Mr. Spaay also joined Union Bank from Wells Fargo, where he served as a Senior Relationship Manager for the Commercial Middle Market Technology Group for 17 years focused on early stage, venture capital-backed technology companies.

joins as Director and Senior Relationship Manager, responsible for managing, developing and providing insights for emerging and middle market technology companies throughout the . Mr. Spaay also joined Union Bank from Wells Fargo, where he served as a Senior Relationship Manager for the Commercial Middle Market Technology Group for 17 years focused on early stage, venture capital-backed technology companies. Steve Cordani joins as Director and Senior Credit Administrator, responsible for overseeing high quality credit underwriting and portfolio maintenance in support of the Commercial Banking business. Mr. Cordani has 19 years of experience and was previously a credit officer within Wells Fargo's Technology practice.

joins as Director and Senior Credit Administrator, responsible for overseeing high quality credit underwriting and portfolio maintenance in support of the Commercial Banking business. Mr. Cordani has 19 years of experience and was previously a credit officer within Wells Fargo's Technology practice. Joshua Biehn , CTP joins as Vice President of Business Development for Transaction Banking, responsible for growing emerging and middle market technology relationships as well as advising both corporate clients and prospects on treasury and banking solutions. Mr. Biehn has over 17 years of experience in treasury management and has previously held roles at both Silicon Valley Bank and East West Bank .

The four new hires join existing technology practice bankers Ron Drobny, Director, and Bill Bloore, Managing Director, based out of the Walnut Creek and San Jose offices, respectively.

"The technology industry continues to expand at an unprecedented rate, which we see firsthand in our footprint. In parallel, there is an increased need for specialized financial solutions for companies across lifecycle stages to catalyze growth," said Anthony White, Managing Director and Commercial Banking Market President for the South Bay region.

"With the addition of Gavin, Michael, Steve and Joshua, we will provide a deeper level of expertise within our technology practice and partner with our clients along their journey to provide customized lending solutions, superior relationship management, an industry-leading treasury management platform and a range of deposit solutions and foreign exchange capabilities."

About Union Bank

Union Bank is a full-service bank with a rich history of investing in our clients, communities and employees throughout the West Coast for more than 150 years. Union Bank provides a wide range of personal and business banking products as well as wealth management services. With more than 350 branches in California, Oregon and Washington, Union Bank remains committed to serving the needs of its local communities. As a member of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), one of the world's largest financial institutions, Union Bank holds our clients' best interests to heart and remains committed to investing in their success.

About MUFG Union Bank, N.A.

As of March 31, 2019, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 351 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states, along with commercial branches in Texas, Illinois, New York, and Georgia, as well as 22 PurePoint ® Financial Centers. We provide a wide spectrum of corporate, commercial, and retail banking and wealth management solutions to meet the needs of customers. We also offer an extensive portfolio of value-added solutions for customers, including investment banking, personal and corporate trust, global custody, transaction banking, capital markets, and other services. With assets of $133.4 billion, as of March 31, 2019, MUFG Union Bank has strong capital reserves, credit ratings and capital ratios relative to peer banks. MUFG Union Bank is a proud member of the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE: MUFG), one of the world's largest financial organizations with total assets of approximately ¥311.1 trillion (JPY) or $2.8 trillion (USD)¹, as of March 31, 2019. The corporate headquarters (principal executive office) for MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation, which is the financial holding company, and MUFG Union Bank, is in New York City. The main banking office of MUFG Union Bank is in San Francisco, California.

1 Exchange rate of 1 USD=¥110.9 (JPY) as of March 29, 2019

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/union-bank-strengthens-technology-finance-team-with-key-hires-in-san-jose-300907374.html

SOURCE Union Bank