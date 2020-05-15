Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.    8306   JP3902900004

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8306)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Japan bank Mizuho forecasts weaker than expected profit on virus costs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/15/2020 | 02:57am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Mizuho Bank's signboard is pictured in Tokyo

Mizuho Financial Group Inc forecast on Friday a full-year profit that fell short of analysts' expectations, with the coronavirus outbreak slated to raise credit-related costs for the Japanese bank.

The outbreak is rubbing salt in the wounds of Japanese banks that have already been struggling with ultra-low interest rates for years.

Mizuho, Japan's third-largest lender by assets, expects 320 billion yen ($2.98 billion) in net income for the year ending in March 2021, compared to the average 391.5 billion yen forecast from 12 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

The bank said it would expect 200 billion yen of credit-related costs amid the coronavirus outbreak for the current business year.

Mizuho is the first to release earnings among major Japanese banks. Peers Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc are scheduled to report results later on Friday.

Mizuho's profit for the year that ended in March also was underwhelming, coming in at 448.6 billion yen compared with an average estimate of 464.3 billion yen by analysts.

The lender said earlier this month it booked approximately 80 billion yen of additional reserves for possible losses on loans regarding the coronavirus for the year ended in March.

The bank's net interest income fell to 733.5 billion yen in the year, down 3.8% from a year earlier.

Mizuho posted a profit of 44.6 billion yen for the fourth quarter compared to a loss in the year-ago quarter, according to Reuters' calculations based on full-year figures the bank disclosed in a stock exchange filing.

Its lending business remained tepid in the quarter, with the loan-to-deposit rate margin - or difference between interest earned on loans and paid on deposits - falling to 0.76% from 0.79% a year earlier.

Mizuho's net profit in the year ended March 2019 was 96.6 billion yen, the lowest since fiscal 2009, as it was hit by one-time restructuring costs of 680 billion yen.

($1 = 107.2100 yen)

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION -1.69% 2327.5 End-of-day quote.-0.96%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -2.85% 406.1 End-of-day quote.-2.00%
MITSUI & CO., LTD. -3.56% 1530.5 End-of-day quote.-1.89%
MITSUI FUDOSAN CO., LTD. -1.54% 1920 End-of-day quote.-0.95%
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -1.96% 119.8 End-of-day quote.-0.99%
SUMITOMO CORPORATION -3.27% 1228.5 End-of-day quote.-2.23%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -2.57% 2711 End-of-day quote.-1.27%
SUMITOMO REALTY & DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD. -1.52% 2823 End-of-day quote.0.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL G
02:57aJapan bank Mizuho forecasts weaker than expected profit on virus costs
RE
05/13MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : MUFG Pledge Additional Support to Japan's Healthcare ..
PU
05/13MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Canada's oil producers need climate targets to draw i..
RE
05/13MUFG puts oil sands, Arctic drilling on 'restricted transactions' list
RE
05/13MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Revision of the MUFG Environmental and Social Policy ..
PU
05/13MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : MUFG Revises its Green, Social, and Sustainability Bo..
PU
05/12MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : annual earnings release
05/09Mazda Motor seeks $2.8 billion in loans to ride out pandemic
RE
05/04MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : MUFG Bank, Ltd-Signing of Revised Agreement on Capita..
AQ
05/01JBIC muddies comments from chief on ending coal finance
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 3 920 B
EBIT 2020 1 148 B
Net income 2020 526 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,16%
P/E ratio 2020 9,93x
P/E ratio 2021 6,95x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,33x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,36x
Capitalization 5 228 B
Chart MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL G
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 605,00  JPY
Last Close Price 406,10  JPY
Spread / Highest target 134%
Spread / Average Target 49,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hironori Kamezawa President & Director
Nobuyuki Hirano Executive Chairman
Takayoshi Futae Group Co-COO & GM-Global Commercial Banking
Tetsuya Yonehana Group CFO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Hiroki Kameda Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.-2.00%48 803
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-37.22%256 002
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.59%252 018
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.65%199 397
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-40.74%181 060
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.04%134 111
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group