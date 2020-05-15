Japan bank Mizuho forecasts weaker than expected profit on virus costs

Mizuho Financial Group Inc forecast on Friday a full-year profit that fell short of analysts' expectations, with the coronavirus outbreak slated to raise credit-related costs for the Japanese bank.

The outbreak is rubbing salt in the wounds of Japanese banks that have already been struggling with ultra-low interest rates for years.

Mizuho, Japan's third-largest lender by assets, expects 320 billion yen ($2.98 billion) in net income for the year ending in March 2021, compared to the average 391.5 billion yen forecast from 12 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

The bank said it would expect 200 billion yen of credit-related costs amid the coronavirus outbreak for the current business year.

Mizuho is the first to release earnings among major Japanese banks. Peers Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc are scheduled to report results later on Friday.

Mizuho's profit for the year that ended in March also was underwhelming, coming in at 448.6 billion yen compared with an average estimate of 464.3 billion yen by analysts.

The lender said earlier this month it booked approximately 80 billion yen of additional reserves for possible losses on loans regarding the coronavirus for the year ended in March.

The bank's net interest income fell to 733.5 billion yen in the year, down 3.8% from a year earlier.

Mizuho posted a profit of 44.6 billion yen for the fourth quarter compared to a loss in the year-ago quarter, according to Reuters' calculations based on full-year figures the bank disclosed in a stock exchange filing.

Its lending business remained tepid in the quarter, with the loan-to-deposit rate margin - or difference between interest earned on loans and paid on deposits - falling to 0.76% from 0.79% a year earlier.

Mizuho's net profit in the year ended March 2019 was 96.6 billion yen, the lowest since fiscal 2009, as it was hit by one-time restructuring costs of 680 billion yen.

($1 = 107.2100 yen)

