MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8306)
  Report
News 
News

Japan banks ask customers to refrain from non-urgent branch visits amid virus

04/28/2020 | 02:59am EDT

Japanese banks are asking retail customers to refrain from non-urgent visits as bank branches continue to be busy despite calls for social distancing and a state of emergency to contain the coronavirus outbreak, the banking lobby head said.

Japan does not have a mandatory lockdown, but has declared a state of emergency, urging people to cut person-to-person contacts by 70% to 80% and work from home as much as possible.

While the total visitor numbers of three major banks - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc and Mizuho Financial Group Inc - declined in April by 10% to 15% each, branches in some residential areas have even seen an uptick.

"Though it's difficult to define what is urgent or not, we have to make our branches safe place for customers," Kanetsugu Mike, also the head of MUFG Bank, told reporters at a telephone conference on Tuesday.

A Japanese preference for cash as opposed to digital payment options, especially among its large ranks of elderly, and extra free time while working from home is keeping bank branches busy despite government calls for social distancing.

Some customers have even visited bank branches to exchange commemorative coins and cancel accounts as they have more time partly due to telecommuting, Mike said.

Japan has not seen the explosive outbreak of infections seen in many other countries, but had 13,614 confirmed cases and 394 deaths as of Tuesday, according to public broadcaster NHK.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 2.29% 423.5 End-of-day quote.2.27%
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 2.06% 123.6 End-of-day quote.1.64%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 1.32% 2755.5 End-of-day quote.1.68%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 3 906 B
EBIT 2020 1 175 B
Net income 2020 709 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,90%
P/E ratio 2020 7,78x
P/E ratio 2021 6,95x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,40x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,41x
Capitalization 5 452 B
Chart MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL G
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 614,09  JPY
Last Close Price 423,50  JPY
Spread / Highest target 124%
Spread / Average Target 45,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hironori Kamezawa President & Director
Nobuyuki Hirano Executive Chairman
Takayoshi Futae Group Co-COO & GM-Global Commercial Banking
Tetsuya Yonehana Group CFO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Hiroki Kameda Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.2.27%50 857
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-32.12%276 308
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.77%248 921
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.48%194 817
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.36%192 422
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.04%132 937
