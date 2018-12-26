Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc    8306   JP3902900004

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC (8306)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Japan's MUFG picks core bank unit head as CEO in management reshuffle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 11:22am CET
President and CEO of the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Kanetsugu Mike poses during an interview in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) said on Wednesday it picked Kanetsugu Mike, the head of its core commercial banking unit, as its next president and CEO as Japan's largest lender accelerates efforts to expand overseas.

Mike will also continue to serve as chief of the commercial banking unit, MUFG Bank, while current CEO Nobuyuki Hirano will become chairman, the company said in a statement. The changes will take place in April.

Joining what is today's MUFG in 1979, Mike, 62, has spent about half of his career outside Japan. He became CEO of MUFG Bank last year after his predecessor resigned suddenly on health grounds.

The company also said Chief Information Officer Hironori Kamezawa will become deputy president.

Hirano, who has led the banking group since 2013, has been credited with growing MUFG in a tightly controlled manner. He expanded the Japanese lender's successful tie-up with Morgan Stanley after MUFG invested $9 billion in the Wall Street bank in 2008. MUFG has a 24 percent stake in Morgan Stanley.

Mike said the two companies' Japanese investment banking joint ventures have made big progress in the M&A advisory and equity finance sectors. "We also want to do new wealth management business in Japan by utilising Morgan Stanley's expertise," he told a news conference.

Mike is taking over the helm of a financial conglomerate with over 300 trillion yen ($2.7 trillion) in assets, after Hirano carried out a major overseas push as many of its western peers pulled back during the global financial crisis a decade ago.

Unlike other Japanese banks, MUFG has retail banking operations overseas.

In addition to Union Bank in the United States, MUFG has been building up a full banking business in Southeast Asia through a string of deals involving local lenders.

In 2013, MUFG bought a 72 percent stake in Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya for $5.3 billion. MUFG also said last year it was seeking a 73.8 percent stake in Indonesia's Bank Danamon.

"Hirano has played a big role in building relationship with management of these partner banks. His successor is required to do the same," J.P. Morgan analyst Rie Nishihara said.

(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and John Stonestreet)

By Taiga Uranaka
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK DANAMON INDONESIA TBK PT --End-of-day quote.
BANK OF AYUDHYA PCL --End-of-day quote.
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC -4.06% 520.1 End-of-day quote.-38.19%
MORGAN STANLEY -1.78% 37.01 Delayed Quote.-29.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL G
11:22aJapan's MUFG picks core bank unit head as CEO in management reshuffle
RE
10:23aMITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : MUFG taps core bank's head to double as president fro..
AQ
08:45aMITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Notice regarding Changes of Representative Corporate ..
PU
12/25MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Regarding Today's Reports in Certain Media
PU
12/25MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Japan's MUFG to promote bank unit chief Mike to presi..
RE
12/19MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : MUFG Subsidiary Granted Investment Firm License by Du..
PU
12/18GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Goldman Sachs, Carlyle, CBS, Oracle
12/14Japan's SMFG names finance chief Ota as bank's new CEO
RE
12/11MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : GCC $10b support to Bahrain will bring economic stabi..
AQ
12/11LENNAR : D.A. Davidson & Co. Purchased $206,000 in Lennar Co. (Len) Shares
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 5 336 B
EBIT 2019 1 467 B
Net income 2019 982 B
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,18%
P/E ratio 2019 6,87
P/E ratio 2020 7,02
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,39x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,37x
Capitalization 7 443 B
Chart MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL G
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 830  JPY
Spread / Average Target 60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nobuyuki Hirano President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Kiyoshi Sono Executive Chairman
Muneaki Tokunari Group Financial Officer & Director
Hironori Kamezawa Group Chief Information Officer
Saburo Araki Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC-38.19%68 033
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY-13.84%313 154
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-15.65%264 422
BANK OF AMERICA-23.00%229 358
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.23%219 868
WELLS FARGO-28.14%212 391
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.