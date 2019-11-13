Log in
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8306)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Japan's MUFG posts 6.3% fall in H1 net profit as one-time factor peels off

11/13/2019 | 03:26am EST
FILE PHOTO: Japan's national flag is seen behind the logo of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) at its bank branch in Tokyo

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) reported on Wednesday a 6.3% drop in net profit for the six months through September, as its profit in the same period of last year was buoyed by the release of bad loan provisions.

Japan's largest lender by assets, which owns 24% of Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley, said net profit was 609.9 billion yen ($5.6 billion) in April-September, compared to 650.7 billion yen a year earlier.

MUFG maintained its profit forecast for the year to March-end at 900 billion yen, below the 930 billion yen average of 13 analyst estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

Its net operating profit, however, rose 11.1% due primarily to an increase in trading profit.

Japanese banks have been struggling for profit under an aggressive monetary easing policy that has seen the central bank guide short-term rates toward -0.1% and the 10-year government bond yield to around 0%.

As the traditional lending business remained weak, MUFG's net interest income came in at 934.1 billion yen for the half year, down 3.7% from a year earlier.

Given such an environment at home, MUFG has turned its eyes to overseas markets, particularly in Asia. Its banking unit, MUFG Bank, has spent 690 billion yen buying 94% of PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk.

Last year, the firm's net profit was temporarily pushed up by the release of bad loan provisions as clients including Toshiba Corp and Sharp Corp improved their performance.

Credit rating firm Moody's said in August it would consider downgrading the bank's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA), which is not a rating itself but an indicator of potential strength, saying the bank hasn't built its capital as rapidly as its competitors.

"We are not convinced with Moody's decision as we have constantly achieved around 900 billion yen of net profit," MUFG CEO Kanetsugu Mike said at an earnings briefing.

"Even if the BCA is downgraded, our rating will not be changed. So it's impact is limited."

MUFG also decided on Wednesday to buy back and cancel 50 billion yen worth of stock.

Peers Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG) will announce its second-quarter earnings later on Wednesday, while Mizuho Financial Group Inc is scheduled to report on Thursday.

($1 = 109.1000 yen)

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK DANAMON INDONESIA TBK PT End-of-day quote.
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 0.00% 592.7 End-of-day quote.12.28%
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 0.12% 172.2 End-of-day quote.3.36%
SHARP CORPORATION 3.27% 1675 End-of-day quote.57.57%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 0.47% 4037 End-of-day quote.12.23%
TOSHIBA CORPORATION 3.14% 3780 End-of-day quote.24.75%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 3 837 B
EBIT 2020 1 074 B
Net income 2020 930 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,32%
P/E ratio 2020 8,06x
P/E ratio 2021 7,98x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,96x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,92x
Capitalization 7 527 B
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL G
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 691,64  JPY
Last Close Price 582,50  JPY
Spread / Highest target 61,0%
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kanetsugu Mike President & Director
Nobuyuki Hirano Co-Chairman
Hironori Kamezawa Group Chief Information Officer
Saburo Araki Vice Chairman
Junichi Okamoto Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.12.28%69 027
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.33.09%405 486
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION34.66%294 950
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.51%294 714
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY17.30%227 540
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.02%208 466
