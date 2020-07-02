Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.    8306   JP3902900004

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8306)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Japan's investment drive in LNG faces risk of souring - study

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 06:51am EDT

By Aaron Sheldrick

Japan's banks and public agencies have funnelled nearly $25 billion into liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects since 2017 but the investments may sour as prices plummet from the COVID-19 pandemic and as climate change risks rise, a new study shows.

Spurred on by the government to boost energy security since the 2011 Fukushima disaster shut down the country's reactors, Japan's investment in LNG rivals that for coal, the dirtiest fossil fuel, while more evidence is emerging of the high climate impacts from LNG and gas.

The backing of high-risk projects that require decades of sales to return investments looks questionable, with some facing the risk of delay or being scrapped, the study by Global Energy Monitor (GEM) released to Reuters showed.

"The original rationale for the program - enhanced energy security - appears now to be fundamentally flawed, as the simultaneous shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 oil price crash reveal the vulnerability of global LNG supply chains," analysts Greig Aitken and Ted Nace wrote in the report.

Japan is the world's biggest importer of LNG, with burning gas from LNG producing about 40% of the country's electricity, though purchases are in long-term decline.

Competition from renewables and energy storage, which are growing cheaper, may also hit the investments, the report said.

GEM is a network of researchers focusing on fossil fuels and alternatives, the grouping says.

Japanese banks, public agencies and other entities have provided $23.4 billion of loans and support in 10 countries for more than 20 LNG terminals, tankers and pipelines, GEM said. Fourteen more LNG terminals in 11 countries are in line for Japanese financial support, the report said.

The report names government-owned Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), along with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group, the country's biggest commercial banks.

In response to questions about the report from Reuters, the commercial banks pointed to recent policy changes tightening fossil fuel lending, where they recognized the climate impacts of them. They are also big lenders to renewable energy infrastructure.

They declined to confirm the lending amounts or give details on any revisions in loan values. JBIC did not respond.

Underlining the risks to investments, Royal Dutch Shell this week announced plans to slash the value of its gas and oil assets by up to $22 billion.

Climate change is returning to the global agenda even as the coronavirus pandemic, which dominated headlines for months, is worsening.

More attention is also being focused on the atmosphere-warming impact of methane, which is often released or leaks from gas and oil facilities.

(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GEM CO., LTD. -0.80% 4.93 End-of-day quote.1.23%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.49% 42.3 Delayed Quote.-36.97%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -0.93% 417.7 End-of-day quote.-29.59%
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -1.21% 130.6 End-of-day quote.-22.40%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC -0.23% 14.642 Delayed Quote.-43.94%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -0.73% 3010 End-of-day quote.-25.46%
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED -2.72% 322 End-of-day quote.-31.05%
WTI 1.51% 40.06 Delayed Quote.-35.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL G
06:51aJapan's investment drive in LNG faces risk of souring - study
RE
06/29MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Updated Status of Initiatives On Customer-Oriented Bu..
PU
06/29Toyota, 3 major banks invest 8 bil. yen in fund for space industry
AQ
06/29Japan's SMFG brokerage arm to set up office in Abu Dhabi
RE
06/29Japan's J.Front Retailing gets $2.8 billion credit lines from banks - Kyodo
RE
06/25MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : DBRS Morningstar Confirms MUFG Bank's Long-Term Issue..
AQ
06/24MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Establishment of a New Framework for Social Contribut..
PU
06/22MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Modifications to Attached Documents of “Notice ..
PU
06/19Japan begins to unwind dominant position in dollar swaps with Fed
RE
06/18Japan's banks face no immediate threat despite rising credit costs - lobby he..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 920 B 36 508 M 36 508 M
Net income 2020 526 B 4 897 M 4 897 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
Yield 2020 5,99%
Capitalization 5 364 B 49 915 M 49 956 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 140 343
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL G
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 586,82 JPY
Last Close Price 417,70 JPY
Spread / Highest target 93,9%
Spread / Average Target 40,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hironori Kamezawa President & Director
Nobuyuki Hirano Executive Chairman
Takayoshi Futae Group Co-COO & GM-Global Commercial Banking
Tetsuya Yonehana Group CFO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Hiroki Kameda Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.-29.59%49 915
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.10%284 121
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.67%242 888
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.84%203 115
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.57%201 795
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.81%135 283
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group