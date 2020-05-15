Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.    8306   JP3902900004

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8306)
  Report
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 05/14
406.1 JPY   -2.85%
04:28aJapan's top bank MUFG forecasts weaker than expected annual profit on virus hit
RE
03:55aMITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Financial Highlights
PU
03:55aMITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Summary Report
PU
Japan's top bank MUFG forecasts weaker than expected annual profit on virus hit

05/15/2020 | 04:28am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a signboard of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and MUFG Bank at its headquarters in Tokyo

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG), Japan's largest lender by assets, forecast on Friday a full year profit that fell short of analysts' expectations on coronavirus-related credit costs.

MUFG, which owns 24% of Wall Street investment bank Morgan Stanley, expects 550 billion yen ($5.14 billion) in net income for the year ending in March 2021, compared with an average 762.6 billion forecast of 12 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

The bank said it expects 450 billion yen of credit-related costs for the current business year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Annual net profit for the year that ended in March was 528.2 billion yen, compared with analysts' estimate of 668.3 billion.

The lender had cut its annual net profit estimate to 520 billion yen from 750 billion yen due to an impairment charge on its units including PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk and Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya.

The one-off charge also led MUFG to a 56.1 billion yen net loss in the fourth quarter, its second consecutive quarterly loss, according to Reuters' calculations based on full-year figures it disclosed in a stock exchange filing.

($1 = 107.0900 yen)

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF AYUDHYA -1.88% 20.9 End-of-day quote.-1.88%
INVESTMENT HOLDING GROUP Q.S.C. 0.66% 0.457 End-of-day quote.0.66%
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION -1.69% 2327.5 End-of-day quote.-0.96%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -2.85% 406.1 End-of-day quote.-2.00%
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -1.96% 119.8 End-of-day quote.-0.99%
MORGAN STANLEY 2.22% 37.81 Delayed Quote.-26.04%
PT BANK DANAMON INDONESIA TBK -2.10% 2330 End-of-day quote.-1.27%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -2.57% 2711 End-of-day quote.-1.27%
TBK CO., LTD. -4.06% 425 End-of-day quote.-4.06%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 3 920 B
EBIT 2020 1 148 B
Net income 2020 526 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,16%
P/E ratio 2020 9,93x
P/E ratio 2021 6,95x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,33x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,36x
Capitalization 5 228 B
Chart MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL G
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 605,00  JPY
Last Close Price 406,10  JPY
Spread / Highest target 134%
Spread / Average Target 49,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hironori Kamezawa President & Director
Nobuyuki Hirano Executive Chairman
Takayoshi Futae Group Co-COO & GM-Global Commercial Banking
Tetsuya Yonehana Group CFO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Hiroki Kameda Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.-2.00%48 803
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-37.22%266 634
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.59%250 123
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.65%197 442
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-40.74%188 348
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.04%133 339
