Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Additional Disclosure of Status of Initiatives on Customer-Oriented Business Operation

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

Additional Disclosure of Status of Initiatives on

Customer-Oriented Business Operation

Tokyo, December 27, 2018 --- MUFG has formulated and discloses its "MUFG Basic Policy for Fiduciary Duties" *1 ("Basic Policy") as guidelines commonly applicable to its group companies, with the aim of ensuring thorough implementation of its customer-oriented initiatives.

MUFG group companies have recently disclosed additional information on the most recent figures, as of September 2018, including the following three indicators*2 based on "Common key performance indicators (KPIs) comparable across investment trust distributors" ("comparable common KPIs").

1) Ratio of customers by gain/loss on performance of investment trust fund/Fund Wrap

2) Cost/return on AUM of top 20 investment trust funds

3) Risk/return on AUM of top 20 investment trust funds

Under the Basic Policy, MUFG group companies shall continue sharing the customer-oriented attitude one another and addressing further enhancement of respective products and services, thereby regularly disclosing the details and status of their initiatives.

*1

MUFG Basic Policy for Fiduciary Duties

*2 Figures of comparable common KPIs for group companies can be found in the following websites:

MUFG Bank http://www.bk.mufg.jp/global/aboutus/fiduciary_duties.html Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking https://www.mufg.jp/english/profile/governance/fd/pdf/mutb1809_e.pdf Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities http://www.sc.mufg.jp/english/company/sustainability/governance_fd.html Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management https://www.mufg.jp/english/profile/governance/fd/pdf/mukam1809_e.pdf

