MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC
News 
News

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Additional Disclosure of Status of Initiatives on Customer-Oriented Business Operation

12/27/2018

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

Additional Disclosure of Status of Initiatives on

Customer-Oriented Business Operation

Tokyo, December 27, 2018 --- MUFG has formulated and discloses its "MUFG Basic Policy for Fiduciary Duties" *1 ("Basic Policy") as guidelines commonly applicable to its group companies, with the aim of ensuring thorough implementation of its customer-oriented initiatives.

MUFG group companies have recently disclosed additional information on the most recent figures, as of September 2018, including the following three indicators*2 based on "Common key performance indicators (KPIs) comparable across investment trust distributors" ("comparable common KPIs").

  • 1) Ratio of customers by gain/loss on performance of investment trust fund/Fund Wrap

  • 2) Cost/return on AUM of top 20 investment trust funds

  • 3) Risk/return on AUM of top 20 investment trust funds

Under the Basic Policy, MUFG group companies shall continue sharing the customer-oriented attitude one another and addressing further enhancement of respective products and services, thereby regularly disclosing the details and status of their initiatives.

*1

MUFG Basic Policy for Fiduciary Duties

*2 Figures of comparable common KPIs for group companies can be found in the following websites:

MUFG Bank http://www.bk.mufg.jp/global/aboutus/fiduciary_duties.html Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking https://www.mufg.jp/english/profile/governance/fd/pdf/mutb1809_e.pdf Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities http://www.sc.mufg.jp/english/company/sustainability/governance_fd.html Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management https://www.mufg.jp/english/profile/governance/fd/pdf/mukam1809_e.pdf

-End-

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with over 1,800 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 150,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.

For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2018 07:39:08 UTC
