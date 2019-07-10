Log in
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Announcement of Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (PDF / 8KB)

0
07/10/2019 | 09:28pm EDT

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Announcement of Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

July 11, 2019--- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG; President and Group CEO: Kanetsugu Mike) hereby announces that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 (the "Annual Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 10, 2019. The Annual Report includes MUFG's audited consolidated financial statements prepared under U.S. GAAP as of and for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.

The Annual Report is available on our website at the following website address: https://www.mufg.jp/english/ir/report/form20-f/

In addition, all shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Annual Report free of charge upon request at our website.

* * *

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 01:27:08 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 3 810 B
EBIT 2020 455 B
Net income 2020 456 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,78%
P/E ratio 2020 7,34x
P/E ratio 2021 7,05x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,79x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,57x
Capitalization 6 802 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 724  JPY
Last Close Price 526  JPY
Spread / Highest target 74,8%
Spread / Average Target 37,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Nobuyuki Hirano President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Kiyoshi Sono Executive Chairman
Muneaki Tokunari Group Financial Officer & Director
Hironori Kamezawa Group Chief Information Officer
Saburo Araki Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC-0.36%62 666
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY15.62%368 105
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.48%283 547
BANK OF AMERICA18.51%278 210
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY3.15%214 695
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION16.17%203 826
