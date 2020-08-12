Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.    8306   JP3902900004

MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(8306)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Australia's AMP unveils capital return, first-half profit nearly halves

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 11:04pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of AMP Ltd, Australia's biggest retail wealth manager, adorns their head office located in central Sydney, Australia

Australia's AMP Ltd said on Thursday it would return A$544 million ($389 million) to shareholders through a special dividend and buyback, and repurchase a 15% stake in its funds management arm.

The wealth manager, however, warned it would not a pay a final dividend after it reported a 41.8% plunge in first-half underlying profit from its retained businesses, as the coronavirus-induced market turmoil pummeled fee income and caused a higher loan-loss provision at its banking unit.

The 171-year-old company said it would buy back Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp's 15% stake in AMP Capital for A$460 million.

The announcement comes as part of a major overhaul initiated by new Chief Executive Officer Francesco De Ferrari who took over last year to mend the battered reputation of the financial advisory firm that faces several class action suits.

Underlying profit from the company's retained businesses was A$149 million, down from A$256 million a year earlier.

AMP's domestic wealth-management unit reported net cash outflows of A$4.4 billion for the first half of the year, compared with A$3.1 billion a year earlier, as Australians withdrew larger sums from their pension funds to weather the pandemic.

"With the second wave of COVID-19 impacting the economy here and overseas, we expect conditions to remain challenging," De Ferrari said in a statement.

The company said the sale of its life insurance business helped strengthen its capital position, enabling it to return A$200 million through a share repurchase and A$344 million through a special dividend.

Last week, the Sydney-based firm abruptly said the head of its domestic wealth arm stepped down.

($1 = 1.3974 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan and A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMP LIMITED 0.00% 1.38 End-of-day quote.-27.94%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 2.19% 439.4 End-of-day quote.-25.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL G
08/12MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Sale of Shares in AMP Capital Holdings Limited ᦀ..
PU
08/07MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : MUFG Bank and Liquidity Capital Establish Joint Ventu..
PU
08/06Japan's large banks to look at building settlement system for small payments
RE
08/06Japan's large banks to look at building settlement system for small payments
RE
08/05Japan stocks fall from one-week high on dour earnings, firmer yen
RE
08/04Japan stocks fall from one-week high on concerns over corporate earnings
RE
08/04MUFG : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/04MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Summary Report （PDF / 321KB）
PU
08/04MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : Financial Highlights （PDF / 408KB）
PU
08/04Japanese bank MUFG's profit more than halves on credit-related costs
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 921 B 36 724 M 36 724 M
Net income 2021 616 B 5 773 M 5 773 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,81x
Yield 2021 5,71%
Capitalization 5 642 B 52 767 M 52 852 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,44x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 150 800
Free-Float 88,2%
Chart MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL G
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 579,09 JPY
Last Close Price 439,40 JPY
Spread / Highest target 84,3%
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hironori Kamezawa President & Director
Nobuyuki Hirano Executive Chairman
Takayoshi Futae Group Co-COO & GM-Global Commercial Banking
Tetsuya Yonehana Group CFO & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Hiroki Kameda Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.-25.93%51 850
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.15%316 402
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.17%245 404
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.11%233 238
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.08%188 485
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.0.56%134 549
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group