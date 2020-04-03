Log in
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Change of Positions of a Corporate Executive （PDF / 141KB）

04/03/2020 | 03:08am EDT

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

Change of Positions of a Corporate Executive

Tokyo, April 3, 2020 --- MUFG today announced the following change of positions of a corporate executive.

1. Corporate Executive

(1) Change of Positions of a Corporate Executive (As of April 3, 2020)

Name

New Position

Former Position

Masakazu

Managing Corporate Executive

Managing Corporate Executive

Osawa

Group CDTO

Group CDTO

Managing Director, Head of Digital

Managing Director, Head of Digital

Transformation Division

Transformation Division, Corporate

Planning Division and Financial

Planning Division

Reference

CDTO: Chief Digital Transformation Officer

- End -

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with over 2,700 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 180,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.

For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. published this content on 03 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2020 07:07:07 UTC
