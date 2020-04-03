Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Change of Positions of a Corporate Executive （PDF / 141KB）

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

Change of Positions of a Corporate Executive

Tokyo, April 3, 2020 --- MUFG today announced the following change of positions of a corporate executive.

1. Corporate Executive

(1) Change of Positions of a Corporate Executive (As of April 3, 2020)

Name New Position Former Position Masakazu Managing Corporate Executive Managing Corporate Executive Osawa Group CDTO Group CDTO Managing Director, Head of Digital Managing Director, Head of Digital Transformation Division Transformation Division, Corporate Planning Division and Financial Planning Division

Reference

CDTO: Chief Digital Transformation Officer

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with over 2,700 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 180,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.

