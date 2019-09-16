Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Colonial First State Global Asset Management rebrands to First Sentier Investors (PDF / 18KB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation

Colonial First State Global Asset Management rebrands to

First Sentier Investors

Tokyo, September 17, 2019 --- Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation ("the Trust Bank"), a consolidated subsidiary of MUFG, today announced the rebrand of Colonial First State Global Asset Management (CFSGAM) to First Sentier Investors.

The announcement follows the completion of CFSGAM's sale from Commonwealth Bank of Australia to the Trust Bank on August 2, 2019. Now under the MUFG Group, CFSGAM's name was changed to introduce a globally unified brand.

The new brand was established on September 16, 2019, and CFSGAM's businesses outside of Australia, currently known as First State Investments, will also launch the unified brand by the end of 2020*.

"Sentier" is a word of French origin meaning path. The new brand name reflects the commitment to follow our own path, investing responsibly to create a better future for clients and communities.

*The Stewart Investors, FSSA Investment Managers and Realindex sub-brands will continue to be used.

- End -

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with around 3,000 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 180,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.

For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.

1