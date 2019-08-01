Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Completion of the Acquisition of Shares of Colonial First State Group Limited Subsidiaries by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking (PDF / 24KB)

Log in
08/01/2019 | 09:55pm EDT

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation

Completion of the Acquisition of Shares of Colonial First State Group Limited Subsidiaries by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking

Tokyo, August 2, 2019 --- Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation ("the Trust Bank"), a consolidated subsidiary of MUFG, today announced the completion of its acquisition of shares of nine subsidiaries of Colonial First State Group Limited, which collectively, including their subsidiaries, represent the global asset management business of Colonial First State Global Asset Management ("CFSGAM"), from Australian financial group Commonwealth Bank of Australia and its wholly-owned subsidiary Colonial First State Group Limited (the "Transaction").

CFSGAM is engaged in global investment management business supported by more than 800 professionals handling asset classes including equities, bonds, alternatives and multi-asset funds. It has a diverse client base that extends across Oceania, Asia, Europe and North America.

MUFG will continue to provide comprehensive solutions with a high degree of professionalism, in an effort to meet customer expectations by maximizing synergies among CFSGAM, MUFG Asset Management[1] and other MUFG businesses.

1. Overview of the Transaction

Shares acquired

100% of outstanding CFSGAM shares

Total acquisition amount

Approx. A$ 4.0 billion (JPY 300 billion[2])

2. Overview of CFSGAM

Type of business

Asset management, etc.

Key locations

Sydney, Hong Kong, Singapore, London, Edinburgh, New York, etc.

Asset under management

A$ 218.4 billion[3] (JPY 16.4 trillion[2])

Employees

858

Notes:

  • [1] MUFG Asset Management is a brand of the Trust Bank, along with its subsidiaries, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co., Ltd., MU Investments Co., Ltd., and Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management (UK) Ltd. For more information about MUFG's asset management business, visit https://www.tr.mufg.jp/english/am_business.

  • [2] AUD 1 = JPY 75.

  • [3] As of March 31, 2019.

- End -

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with around 3,000 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 180,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.

About the Trust Bank

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, as a core member of MUFG, provides its customers with a wide range of comprehensive financial solutions leveraging unique and highly professional functions as a leading trust bank. Such financial solutions include real estate, stock transfer agency, asset management and investor services, and inheritance related services, in addition to banking operations. We aim to realize our vision to be the trust bank that creates "a safe and affluent society" and "a bright future with our customers together" by always supporting our customers' and society's challenges based on Trust, and thus created a new key concept: "Trust Drives Our Future".

For more information, visit https://www.tr.mufg.jp/english.

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 01:54:01 UTC
