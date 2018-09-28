Log in
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC (8306)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial : Establishment of MUMEC Visionary Design, Ltd.

09/28/2018 | 09:07am CEST

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (MEC)

Establishment of MUMEC Visionary Design, Ltd.

Tokyo, September 28, 2018 --- MUFG and MEC announced today the establishment of MUMEC Visionary Design, Ltd. that provides consulting services and others on some of the branch properties owned by MUFG Group, pursuant to the procedures as defined under the relevant laws and regulations, and based on the entrustment from MUFG.

One of MUFG's objectives of structural reforms in its Medium-term Business Plan, "Sales Channel", is aimed at evolving both real and online by optimizing branch network, and implementing Group co-located branches where a full range of services will be provided by the Bank, the Trust Bank and the Securities HD(*1) at a single location.

MUMEC Visionary Design, Ltd. will exploit MEC's human resources and know-how in real estate business and put forward proposals to MUFG concerning relocation and reconstruction of MUFG Group's branches, thereby supporting the restructuring of MUFG Group's real channel.

(*1) The Bank, the Trust Bank, and the Securities HD are short forms of the names of the following legal entities, respectively: MUFG Bank; Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking; and Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings.

1. Corporate overview

Legal Name

MUMEC Visionary Design, Ltd.

Date of Establishment

October 1, 2018

Location

1-6-1 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Capital

JPY100 million

Shareholders

MUFG (60%), MEC (40%)

Business Details

Consulting services and others on some of the branch properties owned by MUFG Group

* MUMEC Visionary Design, Ltd. will not conduct business to own, lease, develop properties, and others.

-End-

Disclaimer

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 07:06:03 UTC
